Hello Group Inc. Announces Effectiveness of Name Change

BEIJING, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) (the "Company"), a leading mobile social and entertainment platform in China, today announced that it has changed its name from "Momo Inc." to "Hello Group Inc.," effective August 2, 2021. The American depositary shares of the Company, each representing two Class A ordinary shares, par value US$0.0001 per share, will begin trading under the new corporate name on August 2, 2021.

About Hello Group Inc.

We are a leading player in China's online social and entertainment space. Through Momo, Tantan and other properties within our product portfolio, we enable users to discover new relationships, expand their social connections and build meaningful interactions. Momo is a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests and a variety of online recreational activities. Tantan, which was added into our family of applications through acquisition in May 2018, is a leading social and dating application. It is designed to help its users find and establish romantic connections as well as meet interesting people. We also operate a number of other applications to serve different social and entertainment demands from our users.

