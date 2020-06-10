Hello Kitty and tokidoki Fans Around the World Rejoice as Globematcher Feat. tokidoki x Hello Kitty Offers Pre-Launch Access for iOS and Android

CUPERTINO, Calif., June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hello Kitty and tokidoki fans around the world are thrilled to discover the pre-launch release of Globematcher feat. tokidoki x Hello Kitty announced today by publishers Bitbuu Games from Mars 1982 Ltd.

Expected to be one of the most enthusiastically received mobile games of the year, this innovative new match blast game combines the globally renowned design and visual impact of Hello Kitty and tokidoki with a fun and challenging multiplayer experience that anyone can play.

Available now via exclusive pre-launch for iOS and Android.

Transporting players to a fantastic galaxy featuring planets made of colorful — and tasty — candies, gamers must match colors to blast a path to the goal in this captivating land populated by Unicornos, exotic animals, pirates, mysterious light towers, and much more! Throughout the adventure players are accompanied by an exceptional fellow traveler: Hello Kitty dressed with a variety of iconic tokidoki characters and iconography.

The gameplay is simple-to-play, yet difficult to master as players must reach each goal to earn wisdom points to progress through to the next world and continue their journey. Between stages race challenges from other players provide an exhilarating experience, and additional variation is provided by mini-games along the way: a new way to play dice, challenge for yourself that includes chewing gum and hula hoop, an obstacle course full of prizes, and so much more. Finally, a weekly race will stimulate competition between friends, with the winner being awarded special prizes.

The tokidoki x Hello Kitty journey is available exclusively from today via global pre-registration at http://www.globematcher.com.

In this first phase, tokidoki, Sanrio, and Bitbuu are pleased to invite everyone to join the global countdown and be among the first to play this new, amazing game. Registering for pre-launch means becoming an active part of the project but in full Bitbuu style, it includes playing and having fun — with additional access to exclusive offers and special prizes.

Pre-launch players will also be invited to provide feedback, earning exclusive badges for their avatar in the process to become a top member.

About Bitbuu Games

Bitbuu Games, a brand of Mars 1982 Ltd. Bitbuu Games is a game development company with a broad appeal, allowing people to play, move on with their day and pick up their game later. Bitbuu Games are synchronized across platforms, allowing players to switch between devices and platforms so they can play anywhere, any time and on any device.

