Hello Neighbor, A Pittsburgh Nonprofit, Celebrates Welcoming 250 New Neighbors In 2022

Hello Neighbor surpassed their refugee resettlement goals in 2022 and are continuing this momentum to welcome new neighbors into Allegheny County including 100 Ukrainian refugees.

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2021, Hello Neighbor became a federally-recognized refugee resettlement agency through a partnership with the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants (USCRI). In their first year resettling refugees to Pittsburgh and across Allegheny County, Hello Neighbor welcomed 250 individuals, comprising 75 families, to the region. The majority were from Afghanistan, following the fall of the Afghan government last year. Additional new arrivals came to Pittsburgh from: Colombia, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Sudan, and Syria and most recently, Ukraine.

Recently, the Biden Administration set the United States' annual refugee admissions cap to 125,000, showing the necessity for resettlement programs like Hello Neighbor more than ever.

Hello Neighbor welcomes refugees from the moment they step off the plane in Pittsburgh, supporting them in obtaining housing, employment, school enrollment, access to health services and basic needs, and a network of support.

Looking ahead to 2023, Hello Neighbor hopes to welcome 200 new neighbors including:

175 Ukrainian Humanitarian Parolees (UHP)

85 refugees

15 Special Immigrant Visa holders (SIV)

In addition to the refugee resettlement program's success in Year 1, Hello Neighbor recently launched Community Co-Sponsorship. Community Co-Sponsorship allows groups of dedicated community members to participate in the resettlement process.

Since 2017, Hello Neighbor has offered Family Services programs that provide support beyond the traditional 90-day requirement. These programs include:

Family Mentorship directly matching refugees with caring neighbors to guide and support them in their new lives

Smart Start supporting expectant new refugee and immigrant mothers and their babies

Study Buddy providing virtual tutoring for refugee and immigrant youth

Plus direct services and partnerships to provide essential materials and direct cash assistance to support families in crisis, and more.

"To build something from scratch and to see it thrive and continue to grow is a true testament to Pittsburgh and the spirit of Pittsburghers who believe in creating a more welcoming and inclusive city for all." - Sloane Davidson, Founder and CEO

If you are interested in getting involved you can learn more at helloneighbor.io/resettlement or email [email protected] to share your ideas.

About Hello Neighbor:

Hello Neighbor is a Pittsburgh-based nonprofit organization that works to improve the lives of refugees and immigrants by matching them with dedicated neighbors to guide and support them in their new lives. Since 2017, Hello Neighbor has served over 1,000 refugees and immigrants in the greater Pittsburgh area from over 18 countries, providing them with essential resources and support as they navigate the challenges of adjusting to life in America. Learn more and get involved at www.helloneighbor.io .

