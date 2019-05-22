Hello Products Named One Of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces 2019

MONTCLAIR, N.J., May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hello Products has been named one of Inc. magazine's Best Workplaces for 2019.

Hitting newsstands May 28 in the June 2019 issue, and as part of a prominent Inc.com feature, the list is the result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of private American companies that have created exceptional workplaces through vibrant cultures, deep employee engagement, and stellar benefits. Collecting data on nearly 2,000 submissions, Inc. singled out 346 finalists.

"As a company that is growing as fast as we are, we're especially delighted that our level of team engagement, collaborative spirit, and team first approach to work has been recognized", says Lauri Kien Kotcher, friendly CEO of hello. "We like to say we're making personal care more personal, which also translates to how we work together as a team everyday."

Each nominated company took part in an employee survey, conducted by Omaha's Quantum Workplace, on topics including trust, management effectiveness, perks, and confidence in the future. Inc. gathered, analyzed, and audited the data. Then we ranked all the employers using a composite score of survey results. This year, 74.2 percent of surveyed employees were engaged by their work—besting last year's 72.1 percent.

The strongest engagement scores came from companies that prioritize the most human elements of work. These companies are leading the way in employee recognition, performance management, and diversity. It's a different playbook from a decade ago, when too many firms used the same template: free food, open work environments, and artifacts of "fun."

"Culture is a key factor in what makes working at hello so awesome. We've created an environment where the coolest, smartest people are enabled to do their best work," says Craig Dubitsky, friendly founder of hello. "At hello, we think everything revolves around people, passion, and creativity, and we value all manner of expression at hello."

"With today's tight labor market, building a great corporate culture is more important than ever," says Inc. magazine editor in chief James Ledbetter. "The companies on Inc.'s Best Workplaces list are setting an example that the whole country can learn from."

