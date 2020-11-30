Hello Raye Accelerates Growth with Strategic New Advisors and Offerings

BOSTON, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hello Raye, the Boston-based interior design platform that's been steadily gaining traction in the commercial industry since it launched in the fall of 2019, has brought on three industry leaders as advisors to continue building key features that solve significant pain points throughout the commercial design industry.

Among the strategic new advisors were Valerie Warren, an interior design expert who's spent the last fourteen years at the global design and architecture firm, Gensler; Jeremy Munn, currently a Program Director for Facilities, Design, and Construction at Northeastern University; and Stacy Chambers, previously managing director at NELSON Worldwide.

The brand also recently unveiled a variety of innovative new offerings including Snapshots - a streamlined way for dealers and manufacturers to quickly gain total control of their 3D asset libraries, thanks to Hello Raye's easy-to-use cloud-based 3D configuration platform that generates high-quality 4K renders and 3D symbols with dynamically applied textures.

Incorporating different angles, lighting, and distances, users can now quickly understand and show the potential of a real product without having to load a cumbersome and expensive 3D software tool. Additionally, users can quickly save and share their ideas to the company's latest 'boards' feature, further elevating the entire collaboration process with both peers and clients.

For dealers, the brand has also made it easier than ever to align with their brands and connect with designers by enhancing designer visibility and empowering designers to browse their products, brands, territories, and portfolio in one convenient place.

And, with a growing catalog of over 22,000 products and counting, Hello Raye reaches a critical milestone spanning commercial products for hospitality, workplace, medical, and outdoor applications, and has firmly positioned itself as a go-to resource for the design community.

Hello Raye is an online discovery and collaboration platform that is making commercial design smarter through the use of technology that fosters universal discovery, seamless connectivity, innovative creation, and inspired collaboration. Their catalog of real 2D/3D design assets for real furniture and communication platform allows for an unmatched experience in discovering brands, creating and managing design projects, and forging meaningful relationships with leading brands and professionals in the industry. For more information, please visit www.helloraye.com.

