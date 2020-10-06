Hello Real Estate Center Announces Opening In Reno

RENO, Nev., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hello Real Estate Center has opened a landmark and innovative new office Reno, Nevada.

The brainchild of popular Reno-area real estate broker Jay-Dee Brehm, Hello Real Estate Center is a 5,000 square foot office at 8060 Double R Boulevard, Suite 400. The space will serve as the company's main business center training and events facility. The building hosts two private offices, multiple work and lounge spaces, a 1,000 square foot indoor patio courtyard, showroom and staff kitchens, and open areas for drop-in workspaces and guests.

Brehm, a recognizable force in Reno's unique housing market, is well known for her personable presence, negotiating abilities and successful business transactions. Hello Real Estate Center is built on the belief that buyers want good design, high quality, customization and exceptional customer service. The company plans to host a variety of lifestyle events and serve as a resource for a growing number of home-seekers around the world.

"The real estate industry has really been changing over the last decade, and Hello Real Estate Center is leading the way by sharing the art of fine living with our clients" Brehm said. "Hello Real Estate Center is not just in the business of selling homes; we are in the business of truly facilitating a lifestyle. It's crucial to understand what's new in terms of luxury, lifestyle, restaurants, travel, food, and well-being. All of these elements make up how we live in our home today."

Over the past 12 years, Jay-Dee Brehm has sold more than $100 million worth of real estate in Nevada for her clients, helping nearly 500 families with their real estate goals. She has served the community's needs in residential, luxury, commercial, hospitality and new construction investments.

For more information about Hello Real Estate Center or Jay-Dee Brehm call 775-622-6688 or visit WelcomeToHello.com. HREC representatives are available for interviews and guest posting.

Media contact:

Jan Scarborough

702-253-0967

[email protected]

SOURCE Hello Real Estate Center