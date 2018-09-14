HelloPackage Disrupts Multifamily Delivery Thanks to Esteemed Group of Advisers and Investors

ATLANTA, Sept. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- HelloPackage, a sophisticated package management system technology, which launched last week, today announces its esteemed advisory board which brings a wealth of multifamily, logistics and ecommerce knowledge to the disrupting startup.

"Many of the members of our board have been with me since the early days of concepting HelloPackage at Flashpoint at Georgia Tech," states James D. Grady, Founder and CEO of Package Solutions, Inc., the makers of HelloPackage. "They've provided invaluable insight to their various fields of work, and I'm excited to have each of them by my side as we shake up the concept of multifamily delivery. Thanks to this team, we've been able to create the smartest package delivery platform that has ever existed, and we're taking it to market at a price point that is so much cheaper and much less cumbersome than lockers."

Marvin Banks is an investor and advisor, President of M Banks Realty Partners, a Fund advisor for Cortland Partners, and prior to that was the Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and a member of the Executive Committee at Gables Residential. He led the company's $475 million initial public offering and architected its subsequent capital structure. Marvin teaches graduate courses on REITs at Emory University. He is a past faculty member at Georgia State University and The University of Texas at Austin.

Ed Chyau is an investor and Managing Partner at Mesh Ventures, an investment firm that leverages the engineering, manufacturing, research, and channel resources in Asia to accelerate the growth of disruptive early-stage companies.

Merrick Furst, Ph.D. is an investor via Flashpoint, where he is the Founder and Director. He is a distinguished professor at the College of Computing at Georgia Institute of Technology and a former professor at University of California, Berkeley. He earned his Ph.D. at Cornell University.

Kevin Geiger is an investor and Vice Chairman at CBRE, where He and his associates are recognized as one of the most innovative and successful teams in the country, having transacted $12 billion in multifamily transactions since 2000. Mr. Geiger is a member of CBRE's Major Accounts Group, the Atlanta Commercial Board of Realtors and the Atlanta Apartment Association.

Mark Godschalk is an advisor and accomplished software and services executive with repeated success driving scale from $1M to $500M in the enterprise software and As a Service markets. He has worked with organizations including Dell SecureWorks, Hewlett-Packard, LoudCloud Systems and Model N.

Jared Levitt is an investor and adviser and is the Owner of Buckhaven LLC, one of the largest remodelers of apartment communities in the southeast.

Charlie Paparelli is an investor and adviser and Owner of Paparelli Ventures, an angel investment firm. He is also Chairman of MobileMind Technologies, Board Member and investor at SEMS Technologies and Managing Partner at Torad Engineering.

Daniel Sullivan is an investor and adviser and is the retired Founder and CEO of FedEx Ground. He is currently the Chairman of Schneider Transportation and Chairman of CTG.

"Ecommerce innovation created chaotic environments in apartment offices throughout the industry by absorbing high-quality leasing hours for low return package handling activities," states Marvin Banks, President of M Banks Realty Partners. "Existing partial solutions are static and unable to adequately address the dynamic issues associated with continuously growing eRetail volumes. HelloPackage's software is the comprehensive, scalable solution repatriating lost leasing hours and providing for optimized investment returns via increased occupancy and rental rates."

HelloPackage is a patent pending sophisticated package management system technology, bringing an innovative, lockerless package solution that proves less expensive and more efficient than any other product currently in the market. HelloPackage was developed by Package Solutions, Inc. To learn more about HelloPackage, visit www.hellopackage.com.

