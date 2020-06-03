HelloSystems is the First Company to Bring Secure TouchFree™ Visitor Management to the Market

"As people return to work, an employer's first priority is to monitor and maintain the health of the workplace. Two vulnerable points are the lobby receptionists and the visitors," says HelloSystems co-founder Mike Myers. "Our research and development team spent years developing lobby management products that are uniquely designed to solve this exact problem. There is no other vendor in the world that can make that claim. By providing a touch free entry environment, employers can be confident they are addressing this critical access point in the safest and most strategic way."

The HelloSystems TouchFree™ Lobby provides the following benefits:

Eliminate the potential threat to lobby personnel by moving them to a safe and remote location while still offering a personal connection to a live receptionist

Versatile kiosk with a touch free option for registration without sacrificing security

Remote temperature screening for visitors and employees

Check or scan ID's, present NDAs and COVID-19 health questionnaires, take photos, print visitor badges and dispense access control cards. All this, with a TouchFree™ option kiosk.

The TouchFree™ Lobby technology not only keeps employees and visitors safe, but has been shown to have a return on investment of over 300% for a three-year term.

With the additional modules VendorManagement™, TradeCompliance™, GuardGate™ and BranchVisitor™, HelloSystems takes visitor management to the next level, making it the most comprehensive entry management product on the market.

