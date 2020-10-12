HELM Agro US Launches New Reviton™ Herbicide

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HELM Agro US, Inc., a global manufacturer of high-quality crop protection and fertilizer products today announced that Reviton™ herbicide has received federal registration from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Reviton is a PPO-inhibitor herbicide with a novel active ingredient called Tergeo™. It is a non-selective herbicide for the preplant burndown and desiccation segments in field corn, cotton, soybeans and wheat.

In more than 700 North American product development trials and regulatory studies, Reviton has demonstrated extremely promising performance ratings in burndown control for more than 50 broadleaf and grass weeds, including ALS, triazine and glyphosate-resistant species.

Additional characteristics of the new herbicide include an ultra-low use rate, tank mix compatibility, crop rotational flexibility and expanded use as a desiccant for cotton. The new product is also fast-acting with herbicidal effects occurring within 24 hours after application.

Classified as a Group 14 herbicide, Reviton will be formulated as a suspension concentrate containing 2.83 pounds of active ingredient per gallon.

"I am proud of our teams research and development efforts, and their commitment to excellence in bringing Reviton to market," said Dave Schumacher, President of HELM Agro US. "With EPA approval granted ahead of the 2021 season, growers have a new product to add to their weed control toolbox which will allow them to be more successful when combatting troublesome weeds and resistance issues."

Tergeo is a new molecule discovered by Farm Hannong, a Korean agrochemical company, and developed and registered by ISK Biosciences Corporation, a subsidiary of Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha, Ltd., for use in the United States. Earlier this year, HELM Agro US and ISK Biosciences Corporation agreed to collaborate regarding the distribution of Reviton herbicide for the U.S. crop protection market.

"At a time when few new herbicides are being brought to market, Reviton is truly breakthrough technology," says Schumacher. "At HELM, we have a passion for discovering new technology that will help shape the future of agriculture while creating greater value and profitability for our customers."

To learn more about new Reviton herbicide, go to discoverhelm.com, call 813-621-8846 or contact your local HELM sales representative.

About HELM Agro US

HELM Agro US, Inc., located in Tampa, Florida, was founded in 2003. Its parent company, HELM AG, is a multi-billion-dollar family-owned business with a history spanning 120 years. Today, HELM AG is one of the world's major independent chemical marketing enterprises with more than 100 subsidiaries in over 30 countries. HELM is committed to providing high quality crop protection solutions through innovative chemistries, convenient formulations and uncompromising customer service. This includes high standards in registrations, efficacy of products and customer engagement. For more information visit helmagro.com.

Always read and follow label instructions. Reviton™ and Tergeo™ are trademarks of Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha, Ltd. HELM® is a registered trademark of HELM AG. ©2020 HELM Agro US, Inc. All rights reserved.

