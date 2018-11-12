Helmets to Hardhats Chooses Qorvis Communications for 2018 Veterans Day Campaign

WASHINGTON, Nov. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Helmets to Hardhats (H2H), a national nonprofit that connects transitioning service members to apprenticeship training and quality careers in the building and construction industry, is the latest client signed by Qorvis Communications. The public affairs firm will develop and execute a Veterans Day-focused communications campaign on behalf of H2H to raise awareness in the Armed Forces community of the career opportunities available to individuals who have served.

"Qorvis is honored to work with an organization whose sole mission is to empower our service members to succeed as they reenter the civilian workforce," said Qorvis Communications Founder and President Michael Petruzzello. "Helmets to Hardhats has already helped nearly 30,000 veterans find quality careers in the unionized construction industry, and we look forward to helping them significantly grow that number."

H2H connects National Guard, Reserve, retired and transitioning active-duty military members with participating trade organizations that conduct three to five year earn-while-you-learn apprenticeship training programs. And, because these apprenticeship programs are regulated and approved at both the federal and state levels, veterans can utilize their G.I. Bill benefits to supplement their incomes as they learn valuable skills and take part in on-the-job training.

"Helmets to Hardhats chose to partner with Qorvis because of the firm's national nonprofit experience and its longstanding commitment to supporting both the military and the skilled trades," said Helmets to Hardhats Executive Director Darrell Roberts.

Helmets to Hardhats is a program administered by the Center for Military Recruitment, Assessment, and Veterans Employment and is headquartered in our nation's capital.

About Qorvis Communications

Qorvis Communications is Publicis Groupe's public affairs and geopolitical solutions offering. Qorvis is made up of a large corps of public affairs, public diplomacy, and strategic communications strategists who employ their diverse backgrounds and skillsets to produce positive outcomes for clients. The firm engages Publicis's vast resource network to further advance client efforts around the nation, and around the world. To learn more about Qorvis, visit: http://www.qorvis.com/.

About Helmets to Hardhats

Helmets to Hardhats is a national nonprofit program that connects National Guard, Reserve, retired and transitioning active-duty military service members with skilled training and quality career opportunities in the construction industry. To learn more about H2H, or to apply for work or membership, visit: https://helmetstohardhats.org/.

SOURCE Qorvis Communications

Related Links

http://www.qorvis.com

