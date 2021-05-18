Helmut Koller brings true-to-life creatures from imaginative world of color to Park Avenue.

Koller, an Austrian artist most known for his signature animal portraits featuring realistic representation with vivid abstraction of colors, termed Kollerism, will make an appearance at the gallery on Tuesday, May 18th, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. His eccentric artwork combining real-world life and fantasy colors will be showcased through diverse portraits of leopards and tigers.

Inspired by his father's hobby and fascinated by the images created with the camera, Koller found his roots as an artist with photography, leading him to a notable role as the official photographer for the Vienna State Opera in Austria for several years. Koller's ambitions then influenced the decision to move to America, where his art transitioned to painting.

"These paintings are iconic portraits of sentient beings, supreme beauties without a reference of time and space, esoteric manipulations of nature," states Koller. The realistic depiction in these portraits are almost as if it were shot through a lense itself, but brings a new colorful dimension to the animal kingdom.

Visit the exhibition for a personal discovery on life not limited to expectations. American photographer Patrick Mcmullan will also be present, capturing the event and its revelations.

