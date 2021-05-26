Help at Home Recognized on Forbes' 2021 Best Employers for New Grads List

Brittany Gonzales, a Help at Home employee and recent graduate, said, "I first joined Help at Home as a Direct Support Professional and thanks to the organization's flexible scheduling, I was able to continue working part-time while completing my undergraduate education. I am now a Quality Administrator with Help at Home and I'm pursing my Master's degree! Without the ongoing support of my supervisors and colleagues, I would not be where I am in my career today and so excited about my future with this organization!"

"Our top priority is investing in our employees. New graduates like Brittany come to our organization with new ideas and great energy, and we are thrilled to support their career journeys." said Elisabeth Cox, Director of Talent Acquisition, Help at Home.

"Being included in this list is a great honor and it recognizes our commitment to recruiting, developing, and support new talent," said Chris Hocevar, CEO of Help at Home. "Many of the new graduates who joined our team in 2020 became essential workers, caring for some of our country's most vulnerable citizens while on the frontlines of the pandemic. We are honored by the compassion and dedication of these new graduates and all of the members of our Help at Home team."

The Forbes 2021 America's Best Employers for New Grads list is available here. To see additional information about Help at Home's recognition visit this link.

About Help at Home, LLC

Founded in 1975, Help at Home is the leading U.S. home care provider delivering in-home care to seniors and persons with disabilities. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company provides home and community-based services in 12 states: Alabama, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Pennsylvania, and South Carolina. Help at Home has a long history of providing quality care to more than 40,000 clients in 150+ locations by its team of dedicated caregivers and administrative employees. For more information, please visit www.helpathome.com

About the Best Employers for New Grads List

The 2021 Best Employers for New Grads list is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry-ranking provider. Based on criteria including safety of work environment, competitiveness of compensation, opportunities for advancement, effectiveness of diversity and inclusion efforts and company image, Help at Home was selected based on a survey of more than 20,000 U.S. employees.

Contact: Libby Dembski, [email protected]

