Help at Home to Participate in the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan 2022 Health Care Conference

News provided by

Help at Home

Jan 07, 2022, 10:21 ET

CHICAGO, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Help at Home, a leading national provider of in-home, person-centered care, announced today that Chris Hocevar, Chief Executive Officer, and Ryan McGroarty, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in the 40thth Annual J.P. Morgan 2022 Health Care Conference on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Ryan McGroarty, Chief Financial Officer
Ryan McGroarty, Chief Financial Officer
Chris Hocevar, Chief Executive Officer
Chris Hocevar, Chief Executive Officer
Ryan McGroarty, Chief Financial Officer Chris Hocevar, Chief Executive Officer

About Help at Home
For more than 45 years, Help at Home, a leading provider of high-quality, relationship-based home care, has provided person-centered care to help seniors and the disabled remain in their homes, the preferred setting of care. Help at Home provides in-home, community-based care in 11 states with the help of nearly 30,000 highly trained, compassionate caregivers who have relationships with 67,000 clients (50,000 monthly). For more information about Help at Home and its services, visit www.helpathome.com.

Kristen Trenaman 
VP of Public Relations
[email protected]
Contact: 502-445-4126

SOURCE Help at Home

Also from this source

Help at Home to Participate in the BofA Securities 2021 Home Care ...

Help at Home Acquires Ohio-based Prime Home Care...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics