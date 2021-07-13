Help Bar Louie Deliver More Than Just A Meal To Our Senior Neighbors.

"Through the dedication of our team members and support of our Guests, our goal for this summer's Cocktails For A Cause is to provide a delicious new cocktail, and support an organization that promotes nutrition and a way of connecting in the community – both important focuses for our brand as well," said Kayla Dillon, Director of Marketing at Bar Louie.

Beginning July 13 through September 30, Bar Louie will donate $1 of each Tropical Paradise Punch sold to MOWA. The tiki-inspired cocktail is made with Tito's Handmade Vodka, peach liqueur, guava, pineapple, lime, Fever Tree Ginger Beer, and mint. Guests can also contribute by making a $1, $5, or $10 donation during checkout, in-store and online.

"We are thrilled to be the beneficiary of Bar Louie's Cocktails For A Cause promotion," said Kristine Templin, Chief Development Officer at Meals on Wheels America. "Even as we come out of the pandemic, millions of seniors are still in need of support. We are grateful to Bar Louie for ensuring our senior neighbors are not forgotten."

As an arm of Bar Louie's charitable giveback program Louie Loves, Cocktails For A Cause helps provide that support, by offering a unique way for guests to give back to their community every quarter. "Giving back to our communities is more than just the right thing to do, it is a part of who we are as a brand," said Dillon, "Bar Louie, at its core, is a local, neighborhood bar that reflects our communities, and we will continue to find impactful ways to give back to them."

About Bar Louie

Founded in downtown Chicago in 1990 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Bar Louie is the original Gastrobar with an award-winning collection of neighborhood bars with a lively, social atmosphere. With more than 70 locations across the United States, Bar Louie is known for its signature handcrafted martinis and cocktails, Gastrobar menu of appetizers, burgers, and sandwiches served every day until close. For more information on Bar Louie, visit barlouie.com.

About Meals on Wheels America

Meals on Wheels America is the oldest and largest national organization supporting the more than 5,000 community-based programs across the country that are dedicated to addressing senior isolation and hunger. This network exists in virtually every community in America and, along with more than two million volunteers, delivers the nutritious meals, friendly visits and safety checks that enable America's seniors to live nourished lives with independence and dignity. By providing funding, leadership, research, education and advocacy support, Meals on Wheels America empowers its local member programs to strengthen their communities, one senior at a time. For more information, or to find a Meals on Wheels provider near you, visit mealsonwheelsamerica.org.

