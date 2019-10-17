Help End the Global Water Crisis with 1for1 Water, Coming to Ada's Natural Market on October 24

FORT MYERS, Fla., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 844 million people lack access to clean water worldwide. As a veteran firefighter, 1for1 Water Founder John Winslow knows better than most the power that water has to save lives (https://www.141water.com). When starting 1for1, he created a unique one-for-one business model that gives one liter of drinking water for every liter sold.

"This could be the most important bottle of water you ever buy," stated Winslow. "With environmentally friendly packaging, great tasting natural water, and a world in need, there's just one element missing: you."

Fighting the global water crisis just got a lot easier. 1for1 Water is coming to Ada's Natural Market on Thursday, October 24, 2019 (http://adasmarket.com). From 11:00am to 2:00pm, we will be hosting a kick-off event with prizes available for adults and children. Attendees will also receive introductory pricing on our passion-fueled water.

1for1's high alkaline, natural spring water is available in half liter and one liter biodegradable, BPA free bottles. Our 100% natural water is also locally sourced from the Crystal River Spring Complex in West Central Florida. Our water then goes through a rigorous purification process to ensure our customers are getting the cleanest, purest water possible.

"Because we give away one liter of water for every liter sold, our customers can be a part of a community that is changing lives and improving health for children and families in poverty," said Winslow. "Together, we can end the global water crisis – one drop, one bottle, one well at a time."

To get involved with our mission, customers can purchase 1for1 Water at Ada's Natural Market on or after October 24. Ada's is located at 7070 College Parkway, Fort Myers, FL 33907. To learn more, visit 141water.com (https://www.141water.com).

ABOUT 1FOR1 WATER

1for1 Water is 100% natural spring water that's eco-friendly, great tasting, and socially responsible. We're on a mission to connect people to address the global water crisis and its impacts through compassionate community, compelling content, and strategic partnerships. We give one liter of clean, sustainable drinking water for every liter we sell. Join our team of compassionate people creating lasting change. To learn more, visit 141water.com.

