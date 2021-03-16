Help Lightning Remote Assistance Software Now Available on Genesys AppFoundry

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Help Lightning, a provider of remote visual assistance software that enables a company's experts to accelerate the transformation of their field service, today announced its remote assistance software is now available on Genesys® AppFoundry. As the industry's largest dedicated marketplace focused on customer experience solutions, the AppFoundry allows Genesys customers from all market segments to discover and rapidly deploy a broad range of solutions that make it easier to interact with consumers, engage employees and optimize their workforce.

Help Lightning's remote assistance software enables remote support, real-time collaboration and problem solving via a mobile, cloud-based application. Blending two real-time video streams, that of the agent and that of the customer into one collaborative work environment, this innovative technology allows the agent to virtually reach out and interact with what the customer is working on through hand gestures, tools and drawings. Help Lightning will benefit Genesys' customers most effectively by improving real-time communications and helping them solve difficult problems.

"We've been witness to the exponential adoption and growth of next generation technology that enables immediate performance improvements including faster call resolution time and an increase in customer satisfaction," said Gary York, CEO of Help Lightning. "With Genesys AppFoundry, we're now able to widen that reach, enabling agents in more companies to support their customers with remote assistance software."

Help Lightning's remote assistance software is intuitive and easy-to-use while its architecture is enterprise-grade, secure and available worldwide. Agents are able to more confidently diagnose issues, find resolutions, avoid dispatches, and increase customer satisfaction with its flexible implementation, adoption services and standard integration with Genesys.

Help Lightning is now available with Genesys Cloud, an all-in-one solution and the world's leading public cloud contact center platform that helps organizations provide better experiences to their customers and employees. With its robust feature set and open APIs, Genesys Cloud is flexible, scalable, and built for rapid innovation.

To learn more about the specific features and benefits of Help Lightning's Genesys Cloud integration, visit the AppFoundry listing.

About Help Lightning:

Help Lightning, Inc. provides remote assistance software to hundreds of companies across a variety of industries with users in over 90 countries. Enterprise companies such as Becton Dickinson, Boston Scientific, Siemens, Ricoh, and Cox Communications depend on Help Lightning to improve their field service organization and call center first-time fix rates, extend their workforce capacity, and improve customer satisfaction. Unlike other remote technology solutions, only Help Lightning combines easy-to-use software with industry-specific expertise and a partnership approach to help its customers accelerate their digital transformation. For more information, visit helplightning.com.

