Help Pet Shelters Announces Debra Joseph Diamond Grant Program to Benefit Animal Shelters

WASHINGTON, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, HelpPetShelters.com announced the Debra Joseph Diamond Grant Program to support the work of local animal shelters in the United States. Beginning with an initial $100,000, the program will provide multiyear support to help animals in shelters.

Debra Joseph Diamond, Ph.D. was a Wall Street money manager, author, medium, and animal lover. Following a high-profile career on Wall Street, Debra transitioned to a life of purpose and spirituality after discovering she was a natural psychic/medium and medical intuitive. She authored several books focusing on spirituality and has been featured in the Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, Forbes and other major publications. She also served as an Adjunct Professor at Johns Hopkins University. Debra provided remarkable insights for her clients who sought guidance in healing and personal growth.

Throughout her life, Debra always had a passion for animals, and it was her wish to have significant funds allocated to furthering the mission of improving the lives and welfare of animals.

The program is possible thanks to support from the Charitable Fundraising Council, a 501(c)(3) organization that promotes giving to efficient charities.

"Local pet shelters are underfunded and rarely receive money from wealthy national animal groups," remarked Hailey Braun, Outreach Director for Help Pet Shelters. "The work of local shelters directly impacts the lives and welfare of desperate animals and deserves far greater support and awareness."

To date, Help Pet Shelters has given over $100,000 to help local shelters across the country. Help Pet Shelters is known for its "95% Promise"—95% of the funds it raises are given directly to local pet shelters with only 5% allocated to program administration.

Applicants to the program can apply at HelpPetShelters.com . Requests for more information or other inquiries can be made to [email protected].

