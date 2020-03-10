Help Protect Your Pet from Infectious Diseases

VENTURA, Calif., March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Research indicates that dogs and cats with weak immune systems are more susceptible to an array of diseases, including the deadly COVID-19 coronavirus. Boosting your pet's immune system is critical to help fight disease, bacteria, infections, and viruses that your pet is exposed to every day.

Most canine and feline viruses are contracted by direct contact with an infected dog or cat, oral contact with infected surfaces, or contact with infected fecal matter. It is the responsibility of the pet owner to do everything possible to minimize the risk of disease in their pets. Boosting your pet's immune system with a natural supplement is one of the best insurance policies to help your pet fight infectious diseases and viruses.

A California-based pet wellness company has launched Critical Immune Defense, a natural health supplement formulated to boost your pet's immune system and safeguard them from life-threatening diseases and cancers. The timing for this new product could not be better.

The supplement's main ingredients are four medicinal mushrooms that have been proven to strengthen the immune system. The product also includes a patented white turmeric extract that contains active ingredients that have been shown to protect against neurodegenerative diseases, arthritis, cardiovascular risks, and liver damage.

According to Dr. Jennifer Edwards, a veterinarian at Ponemah Veterinary Hospital in Amherst, New Hampshire, "One of the things that can be helpful is supporting your pet's immune system with antioxidants to help its body to use its own natural defenses against disease. Certain mushrooms and turmeric may be beneficial in helping your pet to boost its immune system to fight diseases."

Critical Immune Defense, a VetSmart Formulas product, is not available in retail stores and can be found at PetWellnessDirect.com: (http://getvsf.com/cid-press)

