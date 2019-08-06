Help Relieve Allergy Symptoms This Summer with Eggland's Best

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With allergy season in full-swing, Eggland's Best (EB), the #1 branded egg in the U.S., has a tasty alternative packed with nutrients that may help with those pesky allergy symptoms. Research suggests that vitamin D may play an important role in the prevention of various allergies. With superior nutritional benefits, such as six times more vitamin D and more than double the Omega-3s, incorporating Eggland's Best eggs into a healthy diet may help alleviate some discomfort during the stuffy seasons.

"At Eggland's Best, we always encourage our families to choose more nutritious foods for a healthier lifestyle," said Charlie Lanktree, CEO of Eggland's Best. "Our EB eggs are the only eggs with better taste and superior nutrition compared to ordinary eggs."

Allergy symptoms such as strained breathing can be a result of low levels of vitamin D. While an ordinary egg yolk can provide up to 40 IUs of vitamin D, Eggland's Best eggs contain six times more vitamin D than ordinary eggs. Making Eggland's Best eggs a part of your diet is an easy way to increase vitamin D and other nutrients that could help improve lung function. Other symptoms such as dry, itchy eyes and a runny nose develop when the body's immune system overreacts to something in the surrounding environment. Omega-3s can help to boost the immune system, which can help mitigate irritation and congestion, and Eggland's Best eggs contain more than double the amount of Omega-3s than ordinary eggs.

"Incorporating Eggland's Best eggs into your diet to get more vitamin D and Omega-3s is one of the easiest ways to help fight against seasonal allergies," said Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist Dawn Jackson Blatner. "For my clients, I always recommend working EB eggs into delicious recipes such as the Loaded Veggie Omelet from Eggland's Best!"

Loaded Veggie Omelet

INGREDIENTS

2 Eggland's Best eggs

1/4 cup bell peppers, chopped

1/4 cup mushrooms, chopped

2 tablespoons red onion, chopped

1/2 cup cherry tomatoes, chopped

1/2 cup fresh spinach, chopped

Salt and Pepper to taste

2 tablespoons fresh parsley

PREPARATION

Prepare all vegetables; chop spinach, peppers, tomatoes and onions; mix together and set aside. Beat eggs together until well blended; add chopped vegetables and mix well. In a medium-size skillet over medium-high heat, pour eggs into pan and cook until edges are brown, approximately 2-3 minutes Flip omelet over and cook for an additional 2-3 minutes. Sprinkle parsley, salt and pepper over top; divide into 2 servings and garnish with sliced onions. Enjoy!

Compared to ordinary eggs, Eggland's Best eggs contain six times more vitamin D, 25% less saturated fat, more than double the omega-3s, ten times more vitamin E and more than double the vitamin B12. EB eggs are also an excellent source of vitamin B2 (riboflavin) and vitamin B5. EB's superior nutritional profile is due to its proprietary all-vegetarian hen feed that contains healthy grains, canola oil and a wholesome supplement of rice bran, alfalfa, sea kelp and vitamin E. Eggland's Best's patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland's Best egg has superior nutritional qualities.

To find more allergy-fighting recipes, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

About Eggland's Best Eggs

Eggland's Best is the #1 branded egg in the U.S. and is an excellent source of vitamins D, B12, E, B5 and riboflavin. EB eggs have six times more vitamin D, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more vitamin E and 25% less saturated fat than ordinary eggs. Eggland's Best's patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland's Best egg has these superior qualities. Independent testing has also confirmed that Eggland's Best eggs stay fresher longer than ordinary eggs. The distinctive "EB" stamp on the shell assures consumers and food service customers that EB eggs meet the highest production and safety standards.

Eggland's Best was voted "America's Most Trusted Egg Brand" by American shoppers in the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, "America's Most Recommended™ Eggs" by women in the Women's Choice Awards, and "Product of the Year." In addition, Eggland's Best has received more than 100 awards and honors from such trusted publications as Prevention Magazine, Men's Health, Men's Fitness, Taste of Home, Women's Health, and many others.

Eggland's Best's hens are fed a strictly controlled, proprietary, high-quality all-vegetarian diet, which results in a better tasting, more nutritious egg that stays fresher longer. EB eggs are available in large, extra-large, jumbo, cage free, organic, hard-cooked, cage free hard-cooked, organic hard-cooked, liquid egg whites, deviled egg kits, hard-cooked snacks, and are certified Kosher. For more information, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

