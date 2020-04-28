Help Sustain Beauty and Grooming Services Providers On The World's Largest Tip Day

"Our industry has been devastated by the impact of COVID-19, which has impacted hundreds of thousands of beauty and grooming services professionals who suddenly found themselves out of work," said Bredetta Kendricks, a retired nail technician and one of the organizers of The World's Largest Tip Day . "But when I heard that some of these businesses are now about to reopen, my heart got heavy. If these businesses don't open, the owners can't make any money. If they reopen, it will not be safe for them or their customers or their loved ones—mothers, fathers, grandparents and others who are at higher risk. Every time we go out, we don't know what we're bringing back into our homes."

Faced with the dilemma of wanting to help her peers financially and keep people safe at home, Kendricks reached out to her close friend Santha Dulaney Hughes, owner of N2Skinn Salon. They brainstormed a solution, and The World's Largest Tip Day was created as a way to help support barbers, hair stylists, nail technicians, aestheticians and other service providers, while encouraging people to shelter in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Kendricks then recruited her daughter, Chloe, owner of Grand & Gorge, to implement the idea.

Their goal is to help industry peers worldwide who may be struggling with whether to take the risk to reopen or stay closed and stay safe. On May 1, what they have proclaimed The World's Largest Tip Day, they are asking salon clients who want to help to use any of the cash apps to pay for regular services they normally would have booked, to pay in advance for future services, or to send a tip in appreciation for "every time you stayed late or came early or squeezed me in to accommodate my schedule."

According to IBISWorld, the U.S. hair and nail salons market, which includes businesses that offer haircuts, facials, makeup application services, hair modification treatments and deluxe spa manicures and pedicures, is a $63 billion industry and growing. More than 1.7 million people are employed in various positions within the industry. As a result of social distancing and mandated stay-at-home orders, the vast majority are now unemployed.

"Many in the industry are the sole providers for their families and are in a difficult position because they cannot afford to ask clients to stay home for their safety, although they know it's the right thing to do," said Dulaney Hughes. "Many will not qualify for state unemployment benefits, the SBA Paycheck Protection Program, various grants and privately funded loans or additional funding the government has planned. With The World's Largest Tip Day, they don't have to make that difficult choice and can stay home and stay safe a little longer."

Clients who want to help can send a tip on May 1 or any day. Given the economic hardships suffered by many, the organizers understand that some supporters may not be able to send a tip. "Just give them a call or text just to check on them," said Dulaney Hughes. "Letting them know that you care about their well-being is priceless."

For more information, go to www.worldslargesttipday.com. Get involved by visiting the website, sending a tip and showcasing your favorite beauty and grooming services providers on Instagram and Twitter with the hashtag #WorldsLargestTipDay.

