HelpFirst for First Responders During National Police Week

DENVER, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of National Police Week, May 9-15, Bio-One, Inc. will thank first responders by donating 5,000 first aid kits as part of their nationwide campaign #HelpFirst for First Responders. Throughout the week, Bio-One offices in 41 states will distribute the first aid kits, which include alcohol swabs, Advil, gloves, gauze pads, and an assortment of bandages.

Since 1962, National Police Week pays special recognition to law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others.

National Police Week

"As crime and trauma scene cleaners, Bio-One works closely with law enforcement across the country and National Police Week is a great opportunity to say thank you for their service and sacrifices," said Nick-Anthony Zamucen, founder of Bio-One, Inc. "Our #HelpFirst campaign aligns with our motto, Help First, Business Second, and it is our hope that these kits will help officers and community members in the event of a minor medical emergency."

As a 2021 corporate sponsor of the Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, Bio-One will also pay tribute to fallen officers during the virtual 33rd Annual Candlelight Vigil on May 13 at 8:00 p.m. The event will be broadcasted live on Facebook, YouTube, and LawMemorial.org/CV.

"We are so thankful for Bio-One's corporate partnership and their continued support of the Memorial Fund," said Marcia Ferranto, CEO of the National Law Enforcement Memorial Fund. "This partnership will further bolster the Memorial Fund's mission of honoring America's Law Enforcement, as well as provide support for the Museum's upcoming exhibition opening in September. We are grateful for their commitment."

Established in 1984, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund is a nonprofit organization dedicated to honoring the fallen, telling the story of American law enforcement, and making it safer for those who serve. The Memorial Fund maintains the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C., which honors the names of all of the 22,611 officers who have died in the line of duty throughout U.S. history.

About Bio-One Inc.

Bio-One Inc. is the first crime and trauma scene cleaning franchise, operating in 41 states with over 100 locations, and was ranked number one in Crime Scene Cleaning and Trauma Scene Cleaning in Entrepreneur Magazine's 42nd Franchise 500. Bio-One is committed to providing excellent service in recovery and suicide cleanup, homicide cleanup, hoarding situations, junk removal, deceased animal recovery, feces removal, pest and rodent droppings and much more. Each office is independently owned and operated by a member of the local community. For more information about Bio-One, visit BioOneInc.com.

Media Contact

Krista Gregg

Marketing & Public Relations

Bio-One Inc

[email protected]

(720) 404-3036

Related Files

Logo_Black-Red Help First.png

Bio-One Media Sheet as of May2021.pdf

Related Images

national-police-week.png

National Police Week

National Police Week

SOURCE Bio-One, Inc.

Related Links

http://BioOneInc.com

