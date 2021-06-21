Helping Break the Cycle of Domestic Abuse - Lisa Grant and See Wee Homes Offers Charitable Donation to 'My Sister's House'

CHARLESTON, S.C., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- See Wee Homes (https://seeweehomes.com/) and owner/realtor Lisa Grant announced a $1000 contribution to My Sister's House (MSH) – a dedicated domestic-violence shelter and victim advocate that has worked to help families in the Charleston area for over 40 years. See Wee Homes is a boutique real estate firm that specializes in luxury homes, also offering a wide variety of real estate for personal, family use, and investment purposes.

Big Check photo

"Since the pandemic started, domestic abuse has been on the rise," said Lisa Grant. "When we talk about abuse, people often think about what they see in a movie or TV. Domestic abuse takes a variety of forms including emotional, mental and verbal abuse, and any of it can lead to domestic violence. When you're in that situation, it's difficult to focus and recognize the toxic relationship for what it is. I have a background in psychology and I'm absolutely passionate about bringing awareness to this issue because I know that each victim's world can be fearful, lonely and isolated. MSH provides a safe shelter to victims of domestic violence and their children throughout the tri-county area, while also offering free counseling, clinical support groups, and education to help break the deadly cycle of domestic violence. Our commitment and donation of $1000 follows our company mission to focus primarily on the growth and well-being of people in the communities that we serve and to which we belong."

Learn more about how MSH helps domestic violence victims by going online. And for the latest listings and information on upcoming real estate events at See Wee Homes, follow them on social media: Facebook, Instagram, YouTube.

About My Sister's House, Inc.

MSH is a nonprofit organization committed to breaking the cycle of domestic violence by providing comprehensive support, services, and education both within and beyond the walls of its shelter. Based in Charleston, S.C., MSH is staffed and managed by volunteers and experts with over 40 years' experience serving the needs of families in the area. Learn more at: www.MySistersHouse.org.

About See Wee Homes

Based in Charleston, S.C., See Wee Homes has been in business since 2016 and is a member of the National Association of Realtors and Charleston Trident Realtor Association. Committed to helping folks meet their real estate goals and find their dream home, See Wee Homes is real estate done right. Founder and owner, Lisa Grant is an alumnus of Charleston Southern University with a Master of Science degree and has won multiple accolades including the Charleston Realtor of Distinction award. An author as well, Lisa won the Independent Press Award for her children's book, "Maria Patia." Learn more about her work and See Wee Homes' listings at: www.SeeWeeHomes.com.

Media Contact:

Lisa Grant, Realtor®️

843.518.1297

[email protected]

SOURCE See Wee Homes