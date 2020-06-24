Helping Businesses Survive 2020 and Create a Thriving Future

NEW YORK, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Small and Medium-sized businesses are the bedrock of global economies. The World Bank estimates that 90% of businesses globally are considered SME's and they contribute to at least 50% of employment. Given that SMEs have been the most impacted sector as a result of COVID-19, it is critical to provide guidance, thought leadership, and real tools that can not only help them survive 2020 but thrive in the future.

Salim Ismail and Michele Bongiovanni are co-hosting this event

After the successful completion of the ExO World Summit in April 2020 and the ExO World: Now! event in May 2020, OpenExO and HealRWorld have formed a partnership to leverage our unique assets in support of SMEs and create our ExO World: Small Business Summit Series taking place on July 14 and September 10, 2020. We will share the tried and true ExO innovation methodologies developed by award-winning author and prior co-founder of Singularity University, Salim Ismail, to help businesses 10 x their revenues. Furthermore, HealRWorld will introduce its SME Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Reporting Tool that will help businesses take advantage of the growing market interest in companies committed to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) standards.

We are also partnering with The International Finance Corporations' (IFC's) SME Finance Forum and the International Chamber of Commerce on this unique digital event that will also feature prominent speakers such as: Paul Polman, Salim Ismail, Michele Bongiovanni, Leslie Short, John Denton, Matthew Gamser, Anakha Coman, Sonal Shah, David Apgar and many others from both the OpenExO and HealRWorld communities.

This is the perfect opportunity for every small business to help overcome the many hurdles that they are currently facing with new tools, guidance, access to capital, and thought leadership advice to survive and thrive. We'll highlight new emerging industries and growth trends as well as showcase our new Angels.Inc impact business reality show.

We look forward to welcoming you to ExO World: Small Business Summit.

For more information and tickets please visit: https://www.exoworld.live/smallbusiness

OpenExO is a global transformation ecosystem with more than 5,300 coaches, investors, consultants, and innovation specialists helping organizations, institutions, and people unlock abundance using technology to change the world.

HealRWorld is a global community platform and database with 1.2M+ SMEs and is committed to creating a more inclusive and regenerative global society by supporting sustainably-minded global small and mid-sized enterprises.

