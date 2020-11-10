Helping Employers Navigate New Payroll Tax and Fringe Benefits Regulations

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With employers facing a myriad of complicated new rules and regulations issued since the pandemic by the Treasury Department and IRS for payroll taxes and employee fringe benefits, AAIM Employers' Association (AAIM) is partnering with Insight CPAs & Financial PLLC, to present a live webinar series in three consecutive two-hour sessions, 10 am until 12 pm, December 8, 9 and 10.

Content will focus on Federal tax laws, as well as state specific updates for Illinois, Indiana and Missouri, corresponding with AAIM's and Insight CPAs' combined business service areas. Professionals who attend the program are eligible for credits including HRCI 6.5 credits; SHRM 6.5 credits; and CPE 7.5 credits.

"The co-presented program will offer additional expertise and perspectives to help employers make sense of recent legislative changes due to COVID-19," said Phil Brandt, president and CEO of AAIM, a 120-year-old organization that helps employers streamline HR systems and payroll capabilities and optimize talent. "While this will be AAIM's 34th annual Payroll Tax Update program, it will be one of the most important for employers and we're pleased to be partnering with Insight CPAs."

Insight CPAs & Financial, based in Bloomington, Illinois for over 60 years with offices also in St. Louis, specializes in providing business management, operating strategies and management accounting services for small- to medium-sized family controlled businesses, professional firms, governmental agencies and nonprofit organizations.

The webinar topic schedule includes: Day 1 – COVID-19 related credits, paycheck protection program (PPP), qualifying sick leave opportunities and record keeping; Day 2 – tax withholding, independent contractors vs. employees, taxable vs. tax-free fringes, employee benefits and much more; Day 3 – health insurance, vehicle usage, compensation, common errors, and IRS compliance.

All sessions will be presented live as well as recorded and made available On Demand to registered attendees for three months following the program.

Advance registration is required and includes password-restricted online access to all three sessions, live Q&A discussions during each webinar, access to supporting documentation for daily content and other resources. The cost for online access to the entire series is $329 for AAIM members or $429 for all others. To register click here.

About AAIM Employers' Association (AAIM)

As an organization that has helped businesses hire, develop and retain top talent over the past 120 years, AAIM serves as a model with applicable insights and well-defined processes. Today, nearly 1,600 companies, including members and non-members, representing 600,000 employees in three states, utilize AAIM services to manage and improve their people systems. Programs include integrated HR solutions, 24/7 HR hotline, compliance services, background checks, talent management, recruiting and onboarding, professional training and development, benchmark surveys, people processes, consulting services, HR by the Hour, employer best practices, employee communications, peer-to-peer roundtables, networking, and much more. More information is available at www.aaimea.org.

