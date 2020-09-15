Helping Hand for Relief and Development Assistance to Zanzibar Blood Bank a Welcomed Reprieve

Blood bank refrigerators are important pieces of medical equipment that provide safe storage of blood and its components. It is crucial to keep blood at a certain temperature for proper utilization and to carry out important tests. These types of equipment help the health care systems in the communities where the blood is disseminated.

Dr. Salama Abdala said the blood bank refrigerators were powerful, durable, and high-quality models as well. Before, the hospital had no place to store blood and transfusions were not possible for patients in need.

The current COVID-19 pandemic makes it extremely important to be able to properly store blood, should the need arise, for live saving operations. What can be found in most hospitals in the USA may not be found in the countries HHRD serves. Often, hospitals may not have enough government or private funding to access high quality medical equipment. With its partners, HHRD tries to close this gap through in-kind donations that are aimed at serving communities in need.

To learn more about HHRD's COVID-19 response visit www.hhrd.org/COVID-19

Ranked among the top 5% of 9,000 NGOs, HHRD has received a four-star rating from Charity Navigator over the past seven years. HHRD is a member of Inter-Action as well as, an accredited charity by the Better Business Bureau with an A+ rating. With an overall score of 98.23 out of 100 HHRD has earned the trust of US donors.

HHRD is a global humanitarian organization responding to human sufferings in emergency and disastrous situations all over the world regardless of race, gender, ethnicity, class, and religion. We also have partners ranging from small community support groups to national alliances along with our international networks. To donate please visit www.hhrd.org or call 1-888-808-4357(HELP). HHRD is a non-profit 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt organization. Tax ID# 31-1628040

