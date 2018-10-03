Helping Hand USA representative in Palu, Indonesia; launching Indonesia Relief Fund to Help Earthquake and Tsunami Victims

HHRD representative is on the ground now doing field assessment of the situation and will soon be issuing relief to those most affected in the areas of Palu City. HHRD has been present in the ASEAN region, providing relief, since the catastrophic Tsunami of 2004.

The death toll is estimated to reach 1,000 as rescue teams struggle to save those buried in under rubble. With 2.4 million affected, 48,000 displaced, and 600 hospitalized this disaster is proving to be the worst of 2018. HHRD is reaching to donors for assistance with providing essential items to victims as PKPU continues to share updated information from Palu.

For further updates visit https://hhrd.org/indonesia

HHRD is a global humanitarian organization responding to human sufferings in emergency and disastrous situations all over the world regardless of race, gender, ethnicity, class and religion. We also have partners ranging from small community support groups to national alliances along with our international networks. To donate please visit www.hhrd.org or call 1-888-808-4357(HELP).

Helping Hand for Relief and Development (HHRD) is a 4-star Charity Navigator and a member of Inter-Action. HHRD is non-profit 501 (c) (3) tax exempt organization. Tax ID# 31-1628040.

