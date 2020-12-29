Helping Hand USA's Diverse Programs Positively Touch Over 11 Million Lives in 2020

The generosity of HHRD's donor base, volunteers, and supporters did not go unnoticed. A total of 231 companies matched 3,586 donations made to HHRD providing the opportunity for donors to double their impact. This support helped programs such as Orphans Support, Skills Development and Livelihood, In-Kind Gifts, Education Support, and Water for Life to assist another 8,155,068 people.

Along with COVID-19, this year saw its share of natural disasters from monsoon rain flooding to cyclones and typhoons. HHRD's Emergency Relief program helped provide immediate humanitarian relief to 251,894 people. Despite restriction on travel, commemorating religious holidays through HHRD's Seasonal program allowed 1,305,455 people to enjoy the happiness of their holidays in the safety of their homes through food packages, gifts, and new clothing & toys.

In order to ensure that marginalized members of society were not neglected HHRD helped 166,446 people with proper medical assistance through the Healthcare and Nutrition, Comprehensive Physical Rehab, and Children with Disabilities programs.

Those who are interested in learning more about HHRD's current Global Winter Provisions program can visit www.hhrd.org/winter

Ranked among the top 3% of 9,000+ NGOs, HHRD has received a four-star rating from Charity Navigator over the past nine years. HHRD is a member of Inter-Action as well as, an accredited charity by the Better Business Bureau with an A+ rating. With an overall score of 98.23 out of 100 HHRD has earned the trust of US donors.

HHRD is a global humanitarian organization responding to human sufferings in emergency and disastrous situations all over the world regardless of race, gender, ethnicity, class, and religion. We also have partners ranging from small community support groups to national alliances along with our international networks. To donate please visit www.hhrd.org or call 1-888-808-4357 (HELP). HHRD is a non-profit 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt organization. Tax ID# 31-1628040

