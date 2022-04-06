Helping Hands Family opening two new autism therapy centers in Morris and Bergen Counties

PARAMUS, N.J., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Helping Hands Family (HHF) is excited to announce that they are expanding ABA therapy services into Morris and Bergen Counties of New Jersey. HHF is a leading provider of ABA therapy in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and New York, providing services to children with autism in clinic, home, and community settings. HHF will serve these two new North Jersey markets through clinics being built in Paramus and Chatham.

HHF is committed to helping children with autism, and their families, experience behavioral growth and milestone progression through consistent, high-quality treatment. Their clinicians provide personalized care to each child through an individualized, child-led, and play-based treatment plan.

Allyson Kroneberger, New Jersey Regional Director of Operations, commented "HHF is excited to expand autism therapy services to the families of North Jersey. We are proud of our ability to take one more step to make ABA treatment available to more children diagnosed with autism. With the intensive clinical education programs our therapists must master, we are better trained and ready to serve families of those affected by autism. We will also, proudly, bring more meaningful jobs to the area."

HHF now provides ABA therapy in the following NJ counties:

Burlington

Ocean

Monmouth

Morris

Bergen

Middlesex

HHF is hiring RBTs and BCBAs at their new locations if you are interested in a career as a therapist! Working with children diagnosed with autism is an impactful and rewarding career. HHF provides rewarding positions, with benefits, a supportive work environment as well as mentoring for professional growth.

Any parent interested in services in New Jersey, please contact Nikki Marchetti, at (973) 967-3267.

About Helping Hands Family

Helping Hands Family (HHF) is an established provider of Applied Behavior Analysis therapy in the Northeast. We offer ABA therapy in-clinic, in-home, and in-school based on each child's unique needs. Our team is comprised of autism professionals, devoted to delivering customized treatment plans through science-based programs to help children with autism progress socially and support new ways of interacting with the world.

