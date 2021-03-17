Helping Reopen Texas: New Biodefense Technology Plays Pivotal Role in Providing Cleaner, Viral-Free Indoor Air Across the State

HOUSTON, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of Governor Abbott's call to fully reopen Texas, Houston based, Integrated Viral Protection (IVP) is helping businesses do so safely, with the installation of the IVP Biodefense Indoor Air SystemTM - the only existing air filter system which can instantaneously catch and kill airborne COVID-19 (99.999%), other RNA viruses, and anthrax spores (99.98%) in a single pass. IVP's core technology is a specialized heated filtration system, invented by Monzer Hourani, which meets ASHRAE standards and has been granted emergency use authorization by the FDA during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Integrated Viral Protection (IVP)

IVP is playing an integral role in reopening businesses and keeping children in schools across Texas with deployments in over one hundred Texas school campuses to include Galveston ISD, Slidell ISD, Comal ISD, Banquete ISD and Houston ISD. The medical devices have been installed at schools across the US, including hot zones in Florida.

Current installations include the Intercontinental Houston Medical Center, Baytown City Government, Fulton City Government, University of Houston, Texas A&M University, T-Mobile tower, St. Joseph's Medical Center a Steward Health Care Facility, HotWorx gyms, the San Antonio Riverwalk, Texas Department of Emergency Management and Department of Public Safety, Rosewood Hotels, Hilton Hotels and more. The Texas Restaurant Association has endorsed IVP for use in Texas restaurants to get hospitality businesses back to work safely as well. IVP is installed in health care settings across the US to include over 100 hospitals and healthcare facilities, including COVID-19 specialty hospitals, neuro-psych facilities, rehabilitation hospitals and tertiary centers including University Hospital System. The device was recently installed to incarceration facilities in Michigan.

IVP has deployed units to help keep Texans safe while returning to work and schools:

George R Brown Convention Center, Houston

American Airlines Integrated Operations Center, Dallas

Texas Capital Bank Building, Richardson

And Agency, San Antonio

St. Paul Lutheran Child Development Center, San Antonio

T-Mobile Building, Houston

Moores Opera House, University of Houston

St. Joseph Medical Center, Houston

Wortham Center Theater, Houston

University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston

"IVP is helping Texas safely reopen their economy with proven solutions that raise the quality of indoor air," said Dr. Garrett Peel, IVP co-founder. "By following the CDC guidelines and providing clean, pathogen-free air in buildings, we are using science to engineer our way out of this public health crisis."

The system was designed by IVP founder and inventor, Monzer Hourani, who has a background in physics, science and engineering. The game changing technology works by forcing air through a heated filter that captures and kills contaminants, including airborne pathogens, instantaneously, without changing the ambient air temperature significantly. IVP has been endorsed by the American Society of Mechanical Engineers as one of five top technologies in the world to combat COVID-19, and was recently named a top 25 Newsmaker of the Year by the Engineering News Record. The prestigious Newsmaker of the Year award will be announced April 8 at the ENR virtual conference.

The research was a collaborative effort led by Monzer Hourani, dating back to April 2020 with Texas Center for Superconductivity at the University of Houston, Galveston National Laboratory and Texas A&M University Engineering Experiment Station.

About Integrated Viral Protection (IVP)

Integrated Viral Protection Solutions, LP (IVP) was created by Monzer Hourani in April 2020, to respond to the COVID-19 global pandemic and to foster research, development, and deployment of technologies that offer biodefense solutions to mitigate transmission of biological threats in indoor environments. At the heart of this award-winning biodefense design is a proprietary heated mesh that works in conjunction with legacy air filtration found in HVAC systems. The resulting suite of products will offer proven in-line mitigation for the airborne transmission of COVID-19 indoors. This technology has been recognized by the American Society of Mechanical Engineers as a top innovation of 2020 for fighting COVID-19, and Hourani is recognized by Engineering News-Record as a top newsmaker.

The Biodefense Indoor Air Protection System is first line prevention technology against environmentally (airborne) mediated transmission of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19). The heated biodefense filter can be retrofitted into commercial and home HVAC systems and/or deployed as a mobile unit equipped with powerful filtration capability. For more information, please visit www.ivpair.com.

