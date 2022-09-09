Helping Sports and Music Fans See Their Favorite Events, One Free Membership at a Time - FanPlans.com™ Launches Comprehensive Tech Platform

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FanPlans.com announced the launch of its live sports and entertainment content delivery solution, connecting audiences to exciting global events of all kinds with a free membership. Members can access private hotel rates, short-term home rentals, tickets, transportation, and discounts from movies to concerts and theme parks. FanPlans.com also provides guides – including locally-owned restaurants and attractions – with curated fan-sourced content and tips on experiencing local flavor while attending favorite events. Made for fans by fans, FanPlans.com is a one-stop source for where to sit, stay, eat, park, and party – all without purchasing a costly travel package.

"Audience engagement should go beyond the stadium's turnstiles," said Amy Barker, FanPlans.com founder, and CEO. "The sports and live events space is seeing unprecedented growth as it draws record numbers of attendees worldwide. We offer a comprehensive solution to service the needs of event organizers, helping them connect events and experiences to their target audiences using cutting-edge technology, custom content, rewards, and a human touch. While our partners get a powerful solution to expand their product offering, increase engagement, and drive additional revenue with no cost, risk, or heavy lifting. It's a win-win for everyone."

FanPlans.Com – Sports, Music, Motorsports, Festivals, and More

Nothing beats a live experience, and most fans would rather be in the stands and traveling with friends to live events rather than on the couch watching TV. FanPlans.com makes that possible with easy and affordable booking while also helping local economies thrive by driving new customers to fan-recommended businesses. And event organizers, partners, rights-holders, and affiliates can earn additional revenue through royalties paid on hotel bookings, home rentals, and transportation at no extra cost to the customer.

"At FanPlans.com, you pick every aspect of your trip from tickets to hotels, so nothing is pre-packaged," said Amy Barker. "FanPlans is made to grow, and as we do, we'll continue to leverage our members' buying power for better travel deals. We will continue adding more sports – so we aren't just about football. Providers come to us because we bring them the audiences they need – which means the savings gets passed on to our members. And our partnerships with leading publishers like CatsIllustrated.com, RebelGrove.com, WVSports.com, and IrishIllustrated.com ensures that our members always get access to fresh, exciting content based on their local teams and interests."

For the latest information on upcoming specific sporting events and venues, read the FanPlans.com blog. Or follow them on social media: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.

About FanPlans.com – Get in the Stands!

Founded in 2019, FanPlans.com is a sports, events, experiences, and travel technology solution designed for colleges, universities, sports organizations, festivals, concerts, esports, advertisers, and other live events producers to engage with customers around the world. With hotel booking tech partner, Stayker, users can access hotels with public and private rates and even earn applicable loyalty program points. FanPlans.com also provides access to short-term home rentals, local experiences, transportation, invitations to special events, and many other members-only benefits. Learn more at: www.FanPlans.com.

