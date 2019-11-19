Helping to Save Lives in the Workplace One Company at a Time

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ComplyWorks Ltd. - a leader in compliance management solutions - is pleased to announce four new employers who have joined their network and purchased ComplyWorks' Compliance Management Solution (CMS) to help manage their growing compliance needs.

The International Labour Organization (ILO) estimates that more than 2.2 million women and men worldwide die every year due to work-related accidents or diseases. That's an average of 6000 deaths daily, which equates to roughly 350,000 deaths from workplace accidents, plus another 160 million incidents of work-related disease.

Iconic Power Systems, TerraPro Inc, Reed Energy, and Univar are now set up on ComplyWorks' all-in-one web-based system to help improve their end-to-end management, safety, and compliance of their third-party contractors so they can avoid potential risks in their workplace.

"At the end of the day, it's all about sending employees and workers home safely," said Cal Fairbanks, President & CEO of ComplyWorks. "We continue to develop advanced solutions to help improve employers' compliance management for any industry across the globe."

ComplyWorks has helped almost 300 employers around the globe implement a compliance system to ensure safety is top-of-mind in the workplace.

About ComplyWorks

ComplyWorks is a global leader in compliance management. Since its inception in 2004, the company has expanded across Canada and globally, while retaining its focus on its clients. The company has continued to expand its offerings to cover the entire compliance lifecycle, from contractor management to workforce, worksite and payment. ComplyWorks' solutions offer its clients global capabilities with local deployment. For more information please visit: www.complyworks.com

