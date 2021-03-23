Helpshift, the Leading Mobile-First Player Support Platform, is Now a Unity Verified Solutions Partner

"Helpshift shares Unity's focus to empower creators with the technology that can help them create great products and deliver amazing player experiences," said Janice Le, Chief Product Officer, Helpshift . "Mobile gaming has exploded in the last several years, with hundreds of new games coming online every day, giving players more choice than ever before. Helpshift was founded on this movement and it's why we are purpose-built for an effective player support experience inside the game. With our Unity integration, Unity can be that one-stop shop that now includes player support."

Helpshift's mobile-first customer service platform has been verified by Unity to ensure its SDK is optimized for the latest version of Unity Editor, providing a seamless experience for Unity developers. This enables Unity mobile game creators to:

Simplify integration by enabling quick and easy integration of a complete help experience within the Unity Engine.

Reduce player churn by providing support directly in the game so players can get back to playing faster.

Automate player support with in-game messaging and bots that are purpose-built to solve common player issues without agent assistance.

Inform ongoing game development by automating the collection of issue and device data to provide insights to developers for faster troubleshooting and game improvements.

"We are excited to welcome Helpshift to our Verified Solutions Partner Program," said Felix Thé, VP of Product Management for Operate Solutions, Unity. "Unity operates as a Users First organization and with Helpshift we're helping our creators to carry that mission forward by ensuring that support on mobile keeps the player at the center of the game experience."

"At Halfbrick, we're fanatical about giving our players the best experience possible," said Madison Annabale, Halfbrick's Head of Player Support. "That's why we're excited to be benefitting from the partnership between Unity and Helpshift. This solution can help us deliver world-class game design and world-class in-game player support experiences."

Currently, Helpshift powers dozens of Unity game publishers such as Halfbrick, AppLovin, and Jam City, the makers of popular games such as Fruit Ninja, Wordscapes, and Cookie Jam. Helpshift product information can be found on Unity.com

