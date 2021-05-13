HelpSystems Acquires Agari to Grow Data Security Portfolio

MINNEAPOLIS, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HelpSystems announced today the acquisition of Agari, a recognized leader in enterprise solutions protecting against advanced email threats. Agari has seen notable growth with its Software as a Service (SaaS) offering, which sets the standard for protecting organizations against phishing, business email compromise, and email threats. In light of today's complex security environment and increased cybercrime, this is a key capability for organizations in all industries, which is why HelpSystems continues to focus on enhancing its data security suite via adjacent acquisitions.

Despite the growth in cyberattacks through other vectors, email remains the most common channel for costly data breaches and cybercrime. Agari solutions detect, defend against, and respond to email attacks by using massive data sets, data science, and the power of cloud computing.

Agari was a founding member of the industry consortium that developed the Domain Message Authentication Reporting & Conformance (DMARC) email authentication standard. This critical initiative enables organizations to authenticate email from their domains to prevent cybercriminals from impersonating their brand, helping them protect their customers and partners from email attacks.

"Cybercriminals increasingly use email as a prime way to infiltrate businesses and gain access to sensitive data and IP, causing untold damage in terms of cost and reputation," said Kate Bolseth, CEO, HelpSystems. "We're thrilled to welcome Agari and their email phishing defense prowess to the HelpSystems family. Agari will be a notable asset to HelpSystems as we work together to give global customers new tools for securing their valuable data and achieving peace of mind."

"We have found the perfect home in HelpSystems, with its dedication to supporting organizations in their efforts to achieve a holistic approach to email and data security," said Patrick Peterson, Founder and CEO, Agari. "We look forward to continuing to work with our customers to provide the first line of defense against phishing attacks, and we can now introduce them to a host of complementary solutions to address gaps in all aspects of their security postures."

HelpSystems is a software company focused on helping exceptional organizations Build a Better IT™. Our cybersecurity and automation software simplifies critical IT processes to give our customers peace of mind. We know IT transformation is a journey, not a destination. Let's move forward. Learn more at www.helpsystems.com.

Agari is the Trusted Email Identity Company™, protecting brands and people from devastating phishing and socially-engineered attacks. Using applied data science and a diverse set of signals, Agari protects the workforce from inbound business email compromise, supply chain fraud, spear phishing, and account takeover-based attacks, reducing business risk and restoring trust to the inbox. Agari also prevents spoofing of outbound email from the enterprise to customers, increasing deliverability and preserving brand integrity. Learn more at agari.com.

