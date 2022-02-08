HELZBERG DIAMONDS AND BRITISH DESIGNER JENNY PACKHAM CREATE NEW HONEYBEE-INSPIRED BRIDAL JEWELRY COLLECTION

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Helzberg Diamonds, one of the jewelry industry's most innovative retailers, recently expanded its prestigious partnership with British eveningwear and bridal designer Jenny Packham. Packham once again is setting new and distinctive bridal trends by creating a new, honeybee-inspired, GCAL certified, lab-grown diamond engagement rings and bands featuring the introduction of the first yellow lab-grown diamonds set in stunning 18K yellow gold and platinum.

"Jenny Packham's collection marries her elevated style with Helzberg Diamonds' quality and craftsmanship," said Yoakum. Tweet this Helzberg Diamonds and Jenny Packham, British eveningwear and bridal designer, announce a new honeybee-inspired, GCAL certified, lab-grown diamond jewelry collection of engagement rings and bands, just in time for Valentine's Day. Helzberg Diamonds and Jenny Packham, British evening wear and bridal designer, introduce a new honeybee-inspired, GCAL certified, lab-grown diamond jewelry collection of engagement rings and bands featuring the first yellow lab-grown diamonds set in stunning 18K yellow gold and rare platinum. This breathtaking collection is only available at Helzberg Diamonds.

Jenny Packham has been revolutionizing the bridal and fashion industries for more than 30 years. Her inspired, contemporary designs have graced red carpets and showrooms the world over, making her a favorite of Hollywood starlets like Taylor Swift and Angelina Jolie, as well as high-profile retailers like Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman.

Last year, Helzberg Diamonds partnered with Jenny Packham to introduce the first-ever, colorless lab-grown bridal jewelry collection set in rare platinum which has been a customer favorite coast to coast.

"Now, just in time for Valentine's Day, she brings her glamorous aesthetic to a new capsule collection of five stunning rings featuring yellow lab-grown diamonds set in 18K yellow gold as well as platinum," said Julie Yoakum, senior vice president and chief merchandise officer for Helzberg Diamonds, a Berkshire Hathaway company. "These new pieces expand her current collection with classic designs that are stunning with the yellow lab-grown diamonds."

Inspired by the cheerful and warm, golden hue of honey and honeybees, her new collection continues to use the modern glamour and geometric shapes from the golden age of the 1930s, creating a jaw-dropping effect that helps brides feel "elegant and confident." Each engagement ring bears Packham's signature star motif located inside the shank of each new design. The new collection is priced from $899.99 to $6,999.00.

"The Jenny Packham Collection marries her distinctive and elevated style with Helzberg Diamonds' industry-leading quality and craftsmanship. The collection is breathtaking with bridal settings that you simply won't find anywhere else," Yoakum continued.

Lab-grown diamonds are the fastest growing jewelry industry category providing more sparkle for the spend

Lab-grown diamonds have become a favorite of couples nationwide who are taking advantage of the trend in lab-grown diamonds – the fastest growing category in the jewelry industry today. According to a study released in September 2021 by Allied Market Research, the global lab-grown diamonds market size was valued at $19.3 billion in 2020 with growth projected to more than double to $49.9 billion in 2030.

"As the industry leader in lab-grown diamonds, we continue to see an increase in customers asking for lab-grown diamonds. Since most couples are on a wedding budget, many have gravitated to lab-grown diamonds as you can get more sparkle for the spend," said Yoakum. "The only difference between natural and lab-grown diamonds are how they are made – either grown in the ground or in a specialized lab.

"Helzberg Diamonds continues to build its reputation on trust, knowledge and breathtaking, high-quality jewelry. We specialize in helping customers by providing endless options to suit all kinds of personal styles and preferences with choices for any budget," Yoakum said.

The Jenny Packham capsule collection is exclusive to Helzberg Diamonds and available now in select Helzberg stores and online at Helzberg.com.

About Helzberg Diamonds

Helzberg Diamonds®, a retail and online jewelry store focused on customer service, was founded in 1915 and has more than 170 stores nationwide featuring a wide selection of fine jewelry, including diamond engagement rings and wedding rings, precious gems and watches. Helzberg Diamonds takes pride in its history of offering exceptional value, exclusive designs and timeless jewelry. Helzberg Diamonds is based in North Kansas City, Missouri, and is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE symbols BRK/A and BRK/B). For the locations nearest you, call 1-800-HELZBERG (800-435-9237) or visit Helzberg.com.

Contacts:

Jennifer Love-Turner

On behalf of Helzberg Diamonds' Public Relations

[email protected]

913-226-3544

Or contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Helzberg Diamonds