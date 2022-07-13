Hemab Therapeutics Presents New Data on HMB-001 for the Treatment of Glanzmann Thrombasthenia and Other Bleeding Disorders at 2022 ISTH Congress

Data suggest HMB-001 potentiates endogenous factor Vlla-dependent fibrin formation on platelets in Glanzmann Thrombasthenia and accumulates FVIIa to levels considered therapeutically effective

Hemab's strategic guidance, Hemab 1-2-5™, aims to advance 5 clinical assets by 2025 to address significant unmet need across a wide range of bleeding and thrombotic disorders



COPENHAGEN, Denmark and BOSTON, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hemab Therapeutics, a biotechnology company developing next-generation therapeutics for serious, underserved bleeding and thrombotic disorders, today presented new pre-clinical data on HMB-001, a novel bispecific antibody poised to become the first-ever prophylactic treatment option for Glanzmann Thrombasthenia (GT) and other rare bleeding conditions. Data show HMB-001 potentiates endogenous factor Vlla (FVIIa)-dependent fibrin formation on platelets in GT and accumulates FVIIa to levels that are considered therapeutically effective. The company highlighted findings in two presentations at the 2022 International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH) Congress held this week in London.

"For many patients of rare bleeding and thrombosis, zero targeted preventative treatments exist, meaning the standard of care remains decades behind," said Benny Sorensen, MD, PhD, President and CEO of Hemab. "We are encouraged by this data showing HMB-001's promise as the first prophylactic treatment for patients with GT. We are also excited to launch our strategic guidance, Hemab 1-2-5™, aimed at advancing 5 clinical assets by 2025 to help people facing clotting disorders who have been left behind and urgently need innovation."