HemaFlo Therapeutics Provides Update on Global Patent Portfolio

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HemaFlo Therapeutics Inc. today provided an update on its patent portfolio covering the use of drag-reducing polymers for the treatment of acute kidney injury (AKI). The company now has intellectual property coverage in the largest markets globally and is working to advance the development of its technology for AKI, which is a debilitating and unintended consequence of hospitalization.

Most recently, the European Patent Office granted to HemaFlo a patent with broad claims (number 2765984 granted July 31, 2019). In doing this, the European Patent Office concurred with the Japanese Patent Office, which had granted patent number 6131258 on April 21, 2017, and with the Australian Patent Office, which granted patent 2012323364 on April 6, 2017. These patents are in addition to those granted by the U.S. Patent Office (US 9,119,880 and 9,566,298) and pending in Canada and provide HemaFlo with broad coverage.

About Acute Kidney Injury

Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) is an abrupt loss of kidney function that typically occurs within seven days of an inpatient or outpatient procedure and is one of the most severe complications observed in hospitalized patients. Damage of the kidney tissue is often caused by decreased blood flow (ischemia) due to surgery, vasoconstrictive drugs, sepsis, dehydration or imaging contrast agents. AKI may lead to chronic kidney disease and a number of other severe complications, including cardiac or respiratory failure and death. There were an estimated 7 million cases of AKI in the U.S. inpatient hospital population in 2012. The literature suggests that incidence has long been underreported, but study estimates range from 20% to 25% of total hospitalizations. Most strikingly, almost half of the reported cases were characterized as "severe" AKI with a 24% mortality rate compared to 2% for patients without AKI. Additionally, patients who have experienced any level of AKI have an increased risk of subsequent heart attacks and chronic kidney disease, which is not curable and represents a lifetime sentence to a dialysis clinic.

About HemaFlo Therapeutics

HemaFlo Therapeutics is a private company founded to develop a platform of Drag-reducing Polymers (DRP) that have applicability in a number of acute and chronic conditions associated with decreased tissue perfusion due to reduced blood flow. DRPs can be given intravenously and act mechanically to reduce the friction (or drag) in flowing blood and to stimulate the dilation of blood vessels. This activity results in improved blood flow without a corresponding increase in blood pressure, which in turn improves tissue perfusion.

