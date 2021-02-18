Hemant Aggarwal Joins MetricStream to Lead Customer Engagement Operations

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MetricStream, the market leader in governance, risk, and compliance (GRC), and integrated risk management products and solutions, today announced that Hemant Aggarwal joined the company as the Head of Customer Engagement Operations – that includes operations for Customer Success and Professional Services, Support and Partner Enablement.

"Organizations today are going through transformative changes, driving the need for rapid deployment, adoption and value from their integrated GRC and risk management investments," said Gaurav Kapoor, COO, MetricStream. "Key to achieving this is having a customer adoption, delivery and support model that is agile and highly value centric. With Hemant's vast experience at market-leading product companies like FICO and Fiserv as well as financial institutions like Barclays and Citi, we are delighted to have him join our team to expand our vision of serving our customers as they adopt and realize value from MetricStream SaaS Cloud offerings."

"I am honored to be joining MetricStream at a time when GRC/IRM SaaS solutions are redefining how businesses stay resilient and thrive on risk," added Hemant Aggarwal. ''As a market leader in GRC/IRM, MetricStream is at the leading edge of the market with hundreds of customers globally, and I look forward to being part of the growth and customer centric journey," he further added.

Prior to joining MetricStream Hemant Aggarwal was the Vice President of Digital Channels, Payments & Risks, Internal Group at Fiserv, a global provider of financial services technology. Mr. Aggarwal brings more than 25 years financial services and IT experience from renowned industry leaders, including FICO, Barclays, Citigroup and other international fintech organizations.

