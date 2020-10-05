Hematogenix Unites With 19 Organizations from the Healthcare Community to Form COVID-19 Testing Industry Consortium

TINLEY PARK, Ill., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Widespread accurate testing for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, is one critical aspect needed to limit the spread of the disease. By creating the COVID-19 Testing Industry Consortium, 19 organizations from the healthcare industry have joined forces with a goal to help inform, improve, innovate and accelerate various aspects of testing, ranging from research to clinical diagnostic applications.

The consortium brings together a diverse group of companies with synergistic areas of expertise, including precision medicine, diagnostics, occupational health, pharmaceuticals and clinical testing laboratories, to help provide clarity and potential solutions to COVID-19 testing challenges. To advance the goals of the consortium, members may:

Share relevant expertise, materials and experiences to accelerate understanding of COVID-19.

Analyze available scientific and health data, materials and information to develop, improve and deploy current assays and new approaches for the COVID-19 testing paradigm.

Contribute knowledge gained from the collaborative research by publishing work that will inform the scientific community and general public of the consortium's findings.

The consortium was organized and is led by Bristol Myers Squibb. Consortium members include:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

ArcherDx, Inc.

Biocartis NV

Color

Diaceutics, PLC

DxTerity Diagnostics, Inc.

Genosity, Inc.

Hematogenix Laboratory Services

Infinity BiologiX

Interpace Pharma Solutions, Inc.

Janssen Pharmaceutica, NV

LabCorp

NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc.

Novartis Institute for BioMedical Research

Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Inc.

Syngene International Limited

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited ("Takeda")

"As clinical leaders we have the responsibility of serving the critical needs of our community – 19 organizations unite to fight COVID-19," said Dr. Hytham Al-Masri, CEO & President of Hematogenix. "Hematogenix is proud to partner and tackle this tremendous task," Dr. Al-Masri added.

"To uncover innovative ways to improve COVID-19 testing quickly during this global pandemic, it's critical that we break down silos and bring together researchers from different organizations with complementary areas of expertise," said Saurabh Saha, M.D., Ph.D., senior vice president, Translational Medicine, Bristol Myers Squibb. "This is just one of the many ways that the healthcare community is working together to help solve the COVID-19 pandemic. BMS is proud to lead this consortium and we look forward to building upon the important work that's already been done in this space."

About Hematogenix

Hematogenix® is a specialized CRO with a global presence, focused on cancer research and diagnostics. The company employs a team of top scientists and board-certified clinical, anatomic, and hematopathologists from around the world. Hematogenix offers an array of biomarker development and testing services which navigate the complexities of human subject clinical trials. The company's clinical laboratories are CAP and CLIA certified, GCP-compliant, and serve both the pharmaceutical industry as a specialized clinical research organization and the oncology industry as a clinical and anatomical testing provider.

Learn more about Hematogenix's comprehensive biomarker development and testing services at www.hematogenix.com .

