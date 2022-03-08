Hematological Malignancies Drugs Market worth $ 42.78 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Hematological Malignancies Drugs Market Trends and Dynamics, Clinical Trial/Pipeline Analysis, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue Forecast To 2030."

According to the latest market research, the global hematological malignancies drugs market is valued at US$ 13.76 Billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 42.78 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 13.7 % during the forecast period of 2022-2030.

Hematological malignancies are the cancer types that affect the blood, bone marrow, and lymph nodes. Myeloma, leukemia, and lymphoma are the three types of hematological malignancies, and lymphoma is the most common blood cancer. Small molecule inhibitors, monoclonal antibodies, bispecific T cell engagers, antibody-drug conjugates, recombinant immunotoxins, and Chimeric Antigen Receptor T (CAR-T) cells are among the emerging targeted therapies that have improved clinical outcomes for blood malignancies.

The growth of the Hematological Malignancies Drugs Market can be attributed to factors, such as the rising prevalence of blood malignancies, rising healthcare expenditure, increasing R&D activities to develop novel cancer therapies, adoption of precision medicine in the field of hematological malignancies, increasing number of drug approvals for treating different types of hematological malignancies, growing innovations in leukemia and lymphoma targeted therapies. According to the Blood Cancer Statistics 2021, around 459,058 leukemia cases and more than 962,304 lymphoma cases are predicted to diagnose in the United States. Also, as per Leukemia & Lymphoma Society 2020, around 85,720 new lymphoma cases were diagnosed in the United States in 2020. Additionally, the newly reported lymphoma cases include 8,480 Hodgkin (HL) and 77,240 Non-Hodgkin (NHL) Lymphoma cases. Thus, the rising incidences of leukemia, lymphoma cases are estimated to upsurge the demand for this market in the coming future.

However, the high cost of treatment and products, adverse effects of therapeutics, unfavourable medical reimbursement policies, and safety concerns are estimated to restrain the market expansion in the upcoming years.

Regionally, North America is projected to generate the highest CAGR in this market over the forecast period due to the rising R&D activities in cancer research. The Asia Pacific region also majorly contributes to the growth of the Hematological Malignancies Drugs Market. The increasing cancer research funding, high prevalence of blood malignancies, and the rising need for effective therapies contribute to the market growth.

Major market players operating in the hematological malignancies drugs market include AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Gilead Sciences, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Immune-Onc Therapeutics, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis International AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, among others.

Key developments in the market:

In October 2021 , Novartis acquired the US FDA approval for Scemblix (asciminib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) in two distinct indications.

Novartis acquired the US FDA approval for Scemblix (asciminib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) in two distinct indications. In September 2021 , AbbVie and Genmab A/S published the results of the dose-escalation part of the Phase 1/2 EPCORE NHL-1 first-in-human (FIH) dose-escalation and cohort expansion clinical trial eValueating the safety and preliminary efficacy of the investigational therapy epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in patients with relapsed/refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL).

AbbVie and Genmab A/S published the results of the dose-escalation part of the Phase 1/2 EPCORE NHL-1 first-in-human (FIH) dose-escalation and cohort expansion clinical trial eValueating the safety and preliminary efficacy of the investigational therapy epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in patients with relapsed/refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL). In March 2021 , Sanofi SA received the US FDA approval for Sarclisa (isatuximab) in combination with carfilzomib and dexamethasone for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

Sanofi SA received the US FDA approval for Sarclisa (isatuximab) in combination with carfilzomib and dexamethasone for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In August 2020 , GlaxoSmithKline plc received US FDA approval for BLENREP (belantamab mafodotin-blmf) as a monotherapy treatment for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

GlaxoSmithKline plc received US FDA approval for BLENREP (belantamab mafodotin-blmf) as a monotherapy treatment for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In July 2020 , Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. received US FDA approval for pevonedistat, an investigational cancer drug for treating higher-risk myelodysplastic syndromes.

Market Segments

Global Hematological Malignancies Drugs Market, by Drugs, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Monoclonal Antibodies

Blincyto (Blinatumomab)



Besponsa (Inotuzumab Ozogamicin)



Lumoxiti (Moxetumomab Pasudotox)



Mylotarg (Gemtuzumab Ozogamicin)



Opdivo (Nivolumab)



AiRuiKa (Camrelizumab)



Tyvyt (Sintilimab)



Tislelizumab



Gazyva (Obinutuzumab)



Zynlonta (Loncastuximab Tesirine-lpyl)



Darzalex (Daratumumab)



Blenrep (Belantamab Mafodotin-blmf)



Keytruda (Pembrolizumab)



Adcetris (Brentuximab Vedotin)



Arzerra (Ofatumumab

CAR-T Cell Therapy

Tecartus (Brexucabtagene Autoleucel)



Kymriah (Tisagenlecleucel)



Yescarta (Axicabtagene Ciloleucel)



Breyanzi (Lisocabtagene Maraleucel)



Abecma (Idecabtagene Vicleucel)

Global Hematological Malignancies Drugs Market, by Pipeline Products, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Monoclonal Antibodies

Teclistamab



Iomab-B



Ublituximab



CS1001

CAR-T Cell Therapy

Ciltacabtagene Autoleucel (JNJ-68284528)

Global Hematological Malignancies Drugs Market, by Indications, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Leukemia

Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia



Chronic Lymphoblastic Leukemia



Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Lymphoma

Hodgkin's Lymphoma



Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma

Multiple Myeloma

Global Hematological Malignancies Drugs Market, by region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

North America Hematological Malignancies Drugs Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

The U.S.

Canada

Europe Hematological Malignancies Drugs Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Hematological Malignancies Drugs Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Hematological Malignancies Drugs Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Hematological Malignancies Drugs Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

For More Information

