Hematological Malignancies Emerging Therapeutics - A Global Industry Assessment with Insights & Projections by Therapeutic Type, Potential Pipeline Products, Indication, and Region, 2021-2031

DUBLIN, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hematological Malignancies Emerging Therapeutics Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Therapeutic Type (Marketed), Potential Pipeline Products, Indication, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hematological malignancies emerging therapeutics industry analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 14.20% during the forecast period 2021-2031. The hematological malignancies emerging therapeutics market was valued at $11,652.5 million in 2021 and is expected to generate $43,966.8 million in 2031.

The hematological malignancies emerging therapeutics market growth has been primarily attributed to major drivers in this market, such as growing prevalence of hematological malignancies, favorable regulatory environment, and increase in adoption of precision medicine in the field of hematological malignancies. However, there are significant challenges restraining the market growth. These challenges include the high cost hindering the adoption rate, unfavorable reimbursement scenario, and safety concerns pertaining to severe adverse effects.

Report Scope

The hematological malignancies emerging therapeutics market report provides a holistic view of the market in terms of various factors influencing it, including reported clinical findings, financing and partnership opportunities, expected market, and current clinical landscape.

The report constitutes an in-depth study of the global hematological malignancies emerging therapeutics market. The study consists of monoclonal antibody (mAB)- and chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell-based therapies intended for the treatment of hematological malignancies. The study also presents a detailed analysis of the market dynamics and estimation of the market size over the forecast period, 2021-2031.

The scope of this report is focused on the analysis of the hematological malignancies emerging therapeutics market by therapeutic type (marketed), potential pipeline products, indication, and region. The market value may vary from 5-7% as the data has been collected from different sources at the regional and country level.

Growth Drivers

Growing Prevalence of Hematological Malignancies

Favourable Regulatory Environment

Increase in Adoption of Precision Medicine in the Field of Hematological Malignancies

Challenges

High Cost Hindering the Adoption Rate

Unfavourable Reimbursement Scenario

Safety Concerns Pertaining to Severe Adverse Effects

Opportunities

Massive Scope in Emerging Markets

Companies Profiled

AbbVie Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Immune-Onc Therapeutics, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Novartis International AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi SA

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global hematological malignancies emerging therapeutics market?

What are the underlying structures resulting in the emerging trends within the global hematological malignancies emerging therapeutics market?

How has the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the global hematological malignancies emerging therapeutics ecosystem?

What are the key development strategies that are being implemented by the major players in order to sustain themselves in the competitive market?

What is the pricing and reimbursement scenario in the field of hematological malignancies emerging therapeutics?

What are the potential emerging therapies present in the pipeline for hematological malignancy treatment?

What are the key regulatory implications in developed and developing regions pertaining to hematological malignancies emerging therapeutics?

What are the potential entry barriers expected to be faced by the companies willing to enter a particular region?

What is the role of companion diagnostics in the field of hematological malignancies emerging therapies? What are the key regulatory requirements associated with companion diagnostics?

What are the growth opportunities for the companies in the region of their operation?

Who are the leading players with significant offerings in the global hematological malignancies emerging therapeutics market?

Which companies are anticipated to be highly disruptive in the future, and why?

Key Topics Covered

1 Market

1.1 Product Definition

1.1.1 Monoclonal Antibody (mAB) Therapy: Hematological Malignancies

1.1.2 CAR-T Cell Therapy: Hematological Malignancies

1.1.3 Inclusion and Exclusion

1.2 Market Scope

1.2.1 Key Questions Answered in the Report

1.3 Research Methodology

1.3.1 Global Hematological Malignancy Emerging Therapeutics Market: Research Methodology

1.3.2 Data Sources

1.3.2.1 Primary Data Sources

1.3.2.2 Secondary Data Sources

1.3.3 Market Estimation Model

1.3.4 Criteria for Company Profiling

1.4 Market Overview

1.4.1 Market Definition

1.4.2 Market Footprint and Growth Potential, $Million, 2020-2031

1.4.3 Epidemiology of Hematological Malignancies

1.4.3.1 U.S. Epidemiology of Hematological Malignancies

1.4.3.2 Epidemiology of Hematological Malignancies (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain (EU4) + U.K.)

1.4.3.3 Japan Epidemiology of Hematological Malignancies

1.4.4 Pipeline Analysis

1.4.4.1 By Clinical Phase

1.4.4.2 By Indication

1.4.4.2.1 Leukemia

1.4.4.2.2 Lymphoma

1.4.4.2.3 Multiple Myeloma (MM)

1.4.5 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Hematological Malignancies Emerging Therapeutics Market

1.4.5.1 Interruption in Research and Clinical Development and Commercial Operation

1.4.5.1.1 Research and Clinical Development

1.4.5.1.2 Commercial Operation and Access

1.4.5.2 Navigating Crisis Recovery and Looking to the Future

2 Industry Analysis

2.1 Overview

2.2 Legal Requirements and Frameworks in the U.S.

2.2.1 Clinical Trial Authorization

2.2.2 Marketing Authorization

2.2.3 Post-Authorization Regulations

2.3 Legal Requirements and Frameworks in Europe

2.3.1 Centralized Procedure

2.3.2 Decentralized Procedure

2.3.3 Mutual-Recognition Procedure

2.3.4 National Procedure

2.4 Legal Requirements and Frameworks in Asia-Pacific

2.4.1 China

2.4.2 Japan

2.5 Reimbursement Scenario

2.5.1 U.S.

2.5.2 Europe

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Overview

3.2 Impact Analysis

3.3 Market Drivers

3.3.1 Growing Prevalence of Hematological Malignancies

3.3.2 Favorable Regulatory Environment

3.3.3 Increase in Adoption of Precision Medicine in the Field of Hematological Malignancies

3.4 Market Restraints

3.4.1 High Cost Hindering the Adoption Rate

3.4.2 Unfavorable Reimbursement Scenario

3.4.3 Safety Concerns Pertaining to Severe Adverse Effects

3.5 Market Opportunities

3.5.1 Massive Scope in Emerging Markets

4 Competitive Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Developments and Strategies

4.2.1 Partnerships and Alliances

4.2.2 Regulatory and Legal Activities

4.2.3 Business Expansions

4.2.4 Merger and Acquisition Activities

4.2.5 Product Approvals

4.2.6 Funding Activities

4.3 Market Share Analysis, by Company (2020)

5 Role of Companion Diagnostics

5.1 Overview

5.2 Drug-Diagnostic Co-Development

5.3 FDA-Approved Companion Diagnostic Tests for Hematological Malignancies

5.4 Regulatory Framework: Companion Diagnostics (CDx)

5.4.1 Overview

5.4.2 Legal Requirements and Frameworks in the U.S.

5.4.3 Legal Requirements and Frameworks in Europe

5.4.4 Legal Requirements and Frameworks in Asia-Pacific

5.4.4.1 China

5.4.4.2 Japan

5.4.4.3 South Korea

5.4.4.4 Australia

6 Global Hematological Malignancies Emerging Therapeutics Market (by Marketed Drugs), $Million, 2020-2031

6.1 Overview

6.2 Monoclonal Antibodies

6.2.1 Blincyto (Blinatumomab)

6.2.2 Besponsa (Inotuzumab Ozogamicin)

6.2.3 Lumoxiti (Moxetumomab Pasudotox)

6.2.4 Mylotarg (Gemtuzumab Ozogamicin)

6.2.5 Opdivo (Nivolumab)

6.2.6 AiRuiKa (Camrelizumab)

6.2.7 Tyvyt (Sintilimab)

6.2.8 Tislelizumab

6.2.9 Gazyva (Obinutuzumab)

6.2.10 Zynlonta (Loncastuximab Tesirine-lpyl)

6.2.11 Darzalex (Daratumumab)

6.2.12 Blenrep (Belantamab Mafodotin-blmf)

6.2.13 Keytruda (Pembrolizumab)

6.2.13.1 Keytruda for Indication 1 (Hodgkin's Lymphoma)

6.2.13.2 Keytruda for Indication 2 (Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma)

6.2.14 Adcetris (Brentuximab Vedotin)

6.2.14.1 Adcetris for Indication 1 (Hodgkin's Lymphoma)

6.2.14.2 Adcetris for Indication 2 (Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma)

6.2.15 Arzerra (Ofatumumab)

6.3 CAR-T Cell Therapy

6.3.1 Tecartus (Brexucabtagene Autoleucel)

6.3.1.1 Tecartus for Indication 1 (Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia)

6.3.1.2 Tecartus for Indication 2 (Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma)

6.3.2 Kymriah (Tisagenlecleucel)

6.3.2.1 Kymriah for Indication 1 (Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia)

6.3.2.2 Kymriah for Indication 2 (Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma)

6.3.3 Yescarta (Axicabtagene Ciloleucel)

6.3.4 Breyanzi (Lisocabtagene Maraleucel)

6.3.5 Abecma (Idecabtagene Vicleucel)

7 Global Hematological Malignancies Emerging Therapeutics Market (by Potential Pipeline Products), $Million, 2020-2031

7.1 Overview

7.2 Monoclonal Antibodies

7.2.1 Teclistamab

7.2.2 Iomab-B

7.2.2.1 Preliminary Phase II Clinical Trial Results

7.2.3 Ublituximab

7.2.4 CS1001

7.3 CAR-T Cell Therapy

7.3.1 Ciltacabtagene Autoleucel (JNJ-68284528)

7.3.1.1 Phase IB-II Clinical Trial Results

8 Global Hematological Malignancies Emerging Therapeutics Market (by Indication), $Million, 2020-2031

8.1 Overview

8.2 Leukemia

8.2.1 Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

8.2.2 Chronic Lymphoblastic Leukemia

8.2.3 Acute Myeloid Leukemia

8.3 Lymphoma

8.3.1 Hodgkin's Lymphoma

8.3.2 Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma

8.4 Multiple Myeloma

9 Global Hematological Malignancies Emerging Therapeutics Market (by Region), $Million, 2020-2031

9.1 Overview

9.2 North America

9.2.1 U.S.

9.2.1.1 Commercialized Products

9.2.1.2 Market Size and Forecast, $Million, 2020-2031

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 Commercialized Products

9.2.2.2 Market Size and Forecast, $Million, 2020-2031

9.2 Europe

9.3 Asia-Pacific

9.4 Rest-of-the-World

10 Company Profiles

10.1 Overview

10.2 AbbVie Inc.

10.2.1 Company Overview

10.2.2 Role of AbbVie Inc. in the Global Hematological Malignancies Emerging Therapeutics Market

10.2.3 Financials

10.2.4 Key Insights About Financial Health of the Company

10.2.5 SWOT Analysis

10.3 Amgen Inc.

10.4 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

10.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

10.6 Gilead Sciences, Inc.

10.7 GlaxoSmithKline plc

10.8 Immune-Onc Therapeutics, Inc.

10.9 Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

10.1 Merck & Co., Inc.

10.11 Novartis International AG

10.12 Pfizer Inc.

10.13 Sanofi SA

10.14 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1m8whc

