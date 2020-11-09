Hematology and Coagulation Testing Markets, 2024

DUBLIN, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hematology and Coagulation Markets (Lab-based and Decentralized Markets)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Hematology and Coagulation Markets (Lab-based and Decentralized Markets) examines the current state of two growing testing markets.



The report contains some discussion of COVID-19 as it relates to the hematology and coagulation markets. Several global health organizations and health professionals have reported negative effects of COVID-19 in patients with hematological diseases, including rare diseases such as sickle cell disease and thalassemia.



Coagulation testing, including d-dimer, is considered to be a growing indicator of the impact and clinical outcomes of patients with COVID-19. Several international organizations are leading the charge in identifying and publishing recommendations and guidance for coagulopathy management in COVID-19 patients.



Hematology is the study of peripheral blood and bone marrow cells in order to diagnose various diseases of the blood including leukemias, anemia and autoimmune diseases. The menu of hematology tests include: CBC + 5-part differential (or 3-part differential), manual differential/review, hematocrit, hemoglobin (automated, manual), sedimentation rate, reticulocyte count, white blood cell (WBC) count, platelet count and analysis, and red blood cell count (RBC).



The examination of the global market for hematology testing includes analyzers/instruments and reagents: all commercial laboratory and hospital-based products, some research use products used in clinical laboratories, and OTC product sales (not test services).



Market data points presented include:

Global Hematology Testing Market by Product Segment, 2019-2024 ($ million) (Laboratory-based Hematology, Decentralized [POC] Hematology, Hematology Testing Market)

Global Laboratory-based Hematology Test and Instrument Market, 2019 and 2024 ($ millions)

Global Laboratory-based Hematology Test and Instrument Market, by Region, 2019 (%) ( North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , RoW)

, , , RoW) Top Tier Hematology, Company Revenues (Laboratory and POC), 2019 ($ millions)

Decentralized Hematology Test and Instrument Market, 2019 and 2024 ($ millions)

Global Decentralized Hematology Test and Instrument Market, by Region, 2019 (%) ( North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , RoW)

, , , RoW) Hematology Analyzer Distribution of Sales by Menu Capability, 2019 estimated (%) (5-part diff analyzer sales, 3-part diff analyzer sales, Other analyzers)

Lab-based Hematology Sales by Analyte, 2019 estimated (%) (CBC, Hemoglobin, Other specialized)

Hemostasis (coagulation) is a complex process in which multiple enzymes and proteins regulate blood flow and clot formation. Coagulation (clot formation), fibrinolysis and platelet aggregation are a part of this process. Hemostasis testing needs vary from laboratory to laboratory, with some facilities only performing routine pre-operative testing (PT/INR and PTT), while others also conduct specialty testing (coagulation factors).



In either scenario, steadily increasing patient testing volumes, coupled with a growing demand to produce reliable results quickly, have required laboratories to seek hemostasis testing solutions that enhance efficiency by providing consistent results and streamline workflow.



The evaluation of the global market for coagulation tests (lab-based and all POC) includes d-dimer as a segment in the market.



Market data points presented:

Global Coagulation Diagnostic Markets by Segment, 2019-2024 ($ millions) (PT/INR - Lab, D-dimer - Lab, Molecular - Lab, Professional POC, Self POC)

Global D-dimer Sales Distribution by Region, 2019 (%) ( North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , RoW)

, , , RoW) Global Coagulation Test and Instrument Market by Region, 2019 (%) ( North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , RoW)

, , , RoW) Top Coagulation (Laboratory-based and POC) Company Revenues, 2019 ($ millions)

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Executive Summary



Hematology Overview

Hematology Market Overview

Coagulation Overview

Coagulation Market Overview

Scope and Methodology

COVID-19 and Hematology/Coagulation

Hematology

Coagulation

Chapter 2: Overview of Hematology and Trends



Introduction

Digital Image Analysis

Lab Automation n The Digital Evolution

Quality Control Measurement Programs

Chapter 3: Laboratory-based Hematology Testing



Overview

Product Overview

Market Summary

Regional Laboratory-based Hematology Test and Instrument Market

Chapter 4: Decentralized Hematology Testing



Overview

Hemoglobin/Hematocrit at the POC

Market Summary

Regional Decentralized Hematology Test and Instrument Market

Chapter 5: Hematology Market Analysis - Leading Suppliers



Summary

The Commercial Outlook for Hematology Tests

Chapter 6: Coagulation Market



Special Topics

COVID-19

Direct Oral Anticoagulants (DOACs)

D-dimer

Industry Acquisitions Related to Coagulation Testing

Market Analysis

Lab-based Testing

Genetic Markers of Hypercoagulopathies

Decentralized Coagulation Testing n Professional Use

Decentralized Coagulation Testing n OTC

Platelet Testing

Leading Suppliers

The Commercial Market for Coagulation Tests

Chapter 7: Company Profiles and Review



Abbott Diagnostics

Beckman Coulter , Inc./Danaher

, Inc./Danaher CellaVision AB

Diagnostica Stago, S.A.S.

DIAGON Kft. Hungary

HemoCue/Radiometer/Danaher

Horiba Medical

Medica Corporation

Microvisk Technologies

Mindray - Shenzhen Mindray Bio-medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

Roche Diagnostics

Siemens Healthineers

Sysmex Corporation

Werfen (Instrumentation Laboratory, Accriva Diagnostics)

West Medica

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xucxzh



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

