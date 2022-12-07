SOLNA, Sweden, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hemcheck has received an important follow-up order from Deutsches Herzzentrum Berlin worth approximately SEK 150,000. The order concerns several systems for hemolysis detection for diagnostic use and is made after a successful evaluation period since the summer.

- We are continuing the good trend especially in the diagnostic area, which is very good news. Deutsches Herzzentrum Berlin is an important reference customer, and we hope that this can lead to that more customers will implement our products, especially in Germany which is an important market, says Joen Averstad, CEO of Hemcheck.

For further information contact:

Hemcheck Sweden AB (publ)

Joen Averstad, CEO

Tel: +46 76 108 8191

Email: [email protected]

About Hemcheck

Hemcheck Sweden AB, founded in 2010, produces and commercializes a patented CE-marked concept for point of care hemolysis detection. The concept consists of disposable tests as well as readers that can very quickly, directly upon sampling, identify hemolysed blood samples in vacuum tubes and blood gas syringes. Hemolysis, ruptured red blood cells, is the most common reason globally why blood samples cannot be analyzed accurately and is also a biomarker for acute medical conditions. Hemcheck's goal is to contribute to improved healthcare by offering user-friendly solutions for the detection of hemolysed blood samples in direct connection with blood sampling near the patient. By doing so, Hemcheck can contribute to increased patient safety, more efficient processes and lower costs. The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

FNCA Sweden AB, 08-528 00 399, [email protected], is the Certified Adviser to the company.

