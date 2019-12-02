Hemisphere Media Group Announces Participation at the Wells Fargo TMT Summit

MIAMI, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HMTV) ("Hemisphere" or the "Company"), the only publicly traded pure-play U.S. media company targeting the high growth U.S. Hispanic and Latin American markets with leading broadcast and cable television and digital content platforms, today announced that Alan J. Sokol, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Wells Fargo TMT Summit being held at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, NV on December 3, 2019 at 1:00 PM PT.

There will be a listen-only live webcast of the presentation, and a replay will be archived for 90 days on the investor relations section of www.hemispheretv.com.

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (HMTV) is the only publicly traded pure-play U.S. media company targeting the high-growth U.S. Hispanic and Latin American markets with leading television and digital content platforms. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Hemisphere owns and operates five leading U.S. Hispanic cable networks, two Latin American cable networks, the leading broadcast television network in Puerto Rico, and has ownership interests in a leading broadcast television network in Colombia, a Spanish-language content distribution company, and a Spanish-language OTT service in the U.S.

