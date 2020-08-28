Hemlane Established as Leader in Property Management

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Hemlane's unique and successful approach to property management has propelled the company to the top of Gartner's FrontRunners report, a market analysis of top software solutions. The FrontRunners report uses verified end user reviews and product assessment to position top scoring companies based on customer satisfaction and usability.

Founded in 2014 by Dana Dunford and Frank Liu, Hemlane is a newer entrant into the property management space. This recent report shows it knocking out mature and much larger software-focused players with multiple decades in the industry. The company identified the need for a more transparent, flexible, and affordable property management option, and they deliver just that. Rated #1 in customer satisfaction, Hemlane continues to be highly rated by users and top rated for best value for money with an overall customer rating of 4.82 stars out of 5.

"We continue to differentiate ourselves, not only through superior customer experience and cutting-edge technology, but through offering maintenance coordination and connections to local licensed support. We fill the gap where traditional SaaS does not," says Dana Dunford, CEO of Hemlane.

Currently, Hemlane offers two management options: a software-only and a software plus service offering. Hemlane's software automates administrative tasks, including advertising to the top listing websites, property showing scheduling, tenant screening, lease management, rent collection, and maintenance coordination. The service offering includes connections with local leasing agents and Hemlane's 24/7 US-based maintenance coordinators for a truly hands-off experience.

"It's made our day-to-day management much more seamless and given us a whole lot more freedom and time to do other things in our lives," says Jessica McGowan-Vanderbeck, a current customer and President of LDMJ Real Estate Management Corporation.

About Hemlane

Hemlane is an all-in-one rental management platform. It operates in all 50 states helping property owners and managers with their residential rental properties. The company is the exclusive property management partner to the California Association of Realtors (C.A.R.) and partner to Roofstock. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Learn more at https://www.hemlane.com/.

FrontRunners constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Software Advice or its affiliates.

