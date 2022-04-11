Hemodialysis Market Will Reach USD 2206.7 Million By 2028 With A CAGR of 1.5% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hemodialysis Market is segment by Type - Hemodialysis Machine (HD), Hemodiafiltration Machine (HF), Bedside Hemodiafiltration Machines (Bedside Machines or Bedside Blood Filtration), by Application - Acute Renal Failure, Chronic Renal Failure, Acute Drug Poisoning or Poison, Others. Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022 - 2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Medical Devices & Equipment Category.

The global Hemodialysis Market size is estimated to be worth USD 2018.1 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 2206.7 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 1.5% during the review period.

MAJOR FACTORS DRIVING THE GROWTH OF THE HEMODIALYSIS MARKET

The global Hemodialysis Market is driven by rising cases of hypertension and diabetes. The increasing number of end-stage renal disorder (ESRD) patients and the shortage of kidney transplants are directly impacting the Hemodialysis Market trends.

The growing incidences of acute renal failure, drug poisoning, and at-home dialysis treatment will significantly boost the market in the coming years.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE HEMODIALYSIS MARKET

Acute renal failure affects a large portion of the global population every year. The retention of bodily waste products, electrolyte disturbances, and failure to clear out toxins from the blood can lead to significant clinical consequences. In most cases, kidney diseases do not show any symptoms. People who are hospitalized remain at high risk due to increased mortality. The experimental therapies include bioartificial kidneys or dialysis, vasoactive peptides, endothelin inhibitors, and adhesion molecules.

The Hemodialysis Market will grow rapidly due to rising chronic kidney diseases (CKD). CKD develops over a period of time leading to end-stage kidney or renal failure(ESRD). As per the Centers For Disease Control And Prevention about 15% of adults in the US or 37 million people suffer from CKD. The global burden for CKD and ESRD is only going to rise further thereby surging the demand for dialysis treatment to maintain proper kidney functioning.

Drug poisoning occurs from a variety of substances such as household products, industrial chemicals, plant, or animal derivatives, and pharmaceutical drugs. The most frequent dialyzed toxins remain alcohol, lithium, and salicylates. Hemodialysis remains the most effective treatment method in these cases. With technological advancements, efficacy has risen along with preventive healthcare methods. This in turn will boost the Hemodialysis Market Trends during the forecast period.

End-stage kidney failure patients require dialysis to remove impurities, wastes, and excess fluid from their bodies. They end up getting hooked to a dialysis machine for three to five hours a day. On top of that, the visit to an outpatient healthcare facility is time-consuming, causes exhaustion, itchy skin, and muscle cramps. Hence at-home hemodialysis machines are gaining traction as patients can control the place and timing of their treatment. Home dialysis also presents huge opportunities to people residing in rural regions who tend to avoid long commutes. These factors will surge the growth of the hemodialysis market in the subsequent years.

However, complications related to dialysis such as muscle cramps, lack of sleep, bone diseases, cardiac arrest, low pressure, hernia limit the uptake of the treatment which will hamper the market growth.

HEMODIALYSIS MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on region, Europe is expected to lead with 42% in the Hemodialysis Market share followed by North America with 29%.

Market By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Market By Company

Fresenius

Baxter & Gambro

B.Braum

Nikkiso

Toray

Nipro

Bellco

Asahi Kasei

WEGO

Shanwaishan

Jihua

