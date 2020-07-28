Hemoglobin A1C Monitoring Industry Worth $1.7 Billion by 2027, Despite COVID-19 Disruptions

DUBLIN, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hemoglobin A1C Monitoring - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Hemoglobin A1C Monitoring Market to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Hemoglobin A1C Monitoring estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.



Ion-Exchange High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.8% CAGR and reach US$734.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Immunoassays segment is readjusted to a revised 7.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $275.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.8% CAGR



The Hemoglobin A1C Monitoring market in the U.S. is estimated at US$275.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$392.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.



Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 6.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR.



Boronate Affinity Chromatography Segment to Record 7.2% CAGR



In the global Boronate Affinity Chromatography segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$122 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$191.3 Million by the close of the analysis period.



China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$237.4 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8.5% CAGR through the analysis period.



HbA1c Devices: Critical Role in Monitoring & Management of Diabetes

Growth Stimulants in a Nutshell

Major Concerns

While Developed Regions Lead, Asia-Pacific to Spearhead Long-term Growth

to Spearhead Long-term Growth Laboratory-based HbA1c Testing Devices Dominate HbA1c Market

POC-based HbA1c Monitoring Devices - The Faster Growing Category

Chromatography-based Hb Testing Devices Lead Market

Recent Market Activity

Increasing Diabetes Prevalence and the Need for Diabetes Management to Prop-up Demand for HbA1c Monitoring Devices

Competitive Landscape

Laboratory-based HbA1c Testing Products/Analyzers of Select Players

Point-of-Care (POC) HbA1c Testing Products/Analyzers of Select Players

Global Competitor Market Shares

Hemoglobin A1C Monitoring Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

High Risk of Diabetes in Aging Demographics Promises Growth in HbA1c Testing Devices Market

Increasing Obesity Levels Underpins Market Growth

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure Fuels Demand for HbA1c Testing Devices

Approval for HbA1c Testing for Diabetes Diagnosis: An Opportunity to Tap

Is HbA1c Test Right in Being Recommended for Diagnostic Purposes?

Technology Developments Transform Diagnostics in Diabetes Care

HbA1c Tests for Diabetes Diagnosis - Need to Address Issues Related to Hemoglobin Variants

Efforts Focus on Standardizing Reporting of HbA1c Results

Consistent and Precise Test Results Favor Growth in HbA1c Testing Devices Market

Glycosylated Hemoglobin Tests Pave the Way for Early-Stage Diabetes Diagnosis

Near Patient Testing Gaining Ground

Despite Reliability Issues, Prospects Remain Positive for POC Testing Market

Advantages of POC HbA1c Tests over Lab Tests to Foster Adoption

Major Testing Methods in POC HbA1c Tests

Immunoassays

Boronate Affinity Chromatography

Micro-Optical Detection Methods

Home HbA1c Testing: Lack of Reimbursement Coverage and Accuracy Concerns Affect Adoption

Regular HbA1c Test Keeps Heart Risk at Bay

Glycated Albumin - A Potential Threat to HbA1c?

Higher Levels of Glycosylated Hemoglobin Increases Risk of Death

of Glycosylated Hemoglobin Increases Risk of Death Non-Invasive Glucose Meters and CBGM Devices Threaten HbA1c Market

ESC and ADA Release Revised Guidelines for HbA1c Testing

Study Finds Dentist Visits to be an Opportunity for HbA1c-based Diabetes Screening & Management

