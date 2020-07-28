Hemoglobin A1C Monitoring Industry Worth $1.7 Billion by 2027, Despite COVID-19 Disruptions
Jul 28, 2020, 08:45 ET
DUBLIN, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hemoglobin A1C Monitoring - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher brings years of research experience to this 16th edition of the report. The 268-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Global Hemoglobin A1C Monitoring Market to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Hemoglobin A1C Monitoring estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Ion-Exchange High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.8% CAGR and reach US$734.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Immunoassays segment is readjusted to a revised 7.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $275.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.8% CAGR
The Hemoglobin A1C Monitoring market in the U.S. is estimated at US$275.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$392.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 6.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR.
Boronate Affinity Chromatography Segment to Record 7.2% CAGR
In the global Boronate Affinity Chromatography segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$122 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$191.3 Million by the close of the analysis period.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$237.4 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8.5% CAGR through the analysis period.
Key Topics Covered
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- HbA1c Devices: Critical Role in Monitoring & Management of Diabetes
- Growth Stimulants in a Nutshell
- Major Concerns
- While Developed Regions Lead, Asia-Pacific to Spearhead Long-term Growth
- Laboratory-based HbA1c Testing Devices Dominate HbA1c Market
- POC-based HbA1c Monitoring Devices - The Faster Growing Category
- Chromatography-based Hb Testing Devices Lead Market
- Recent Market Activity
- Increasing Diabetes Prevalence and the Need for Diabetes Management to Prop-up Demand for HbA1c Monitoring Devices
- Competitive Landscape
- Laboratory-based HbA1c Testing Products/Analyzers of Select Players
- Point-of-Care (POC) HbA1c Testing Products/Analyzers of Select Players
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Hemoglobin A1C Monitoring Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029
- Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
- A.Menarini Diagnostics Ltd. (UK)
- Abbott Laboratories (USA)
- Alere, Inc. (USA)
- ARKRAY, Inc. (Japan)
- Beckman Coulter, Inc. (USA)
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (USA)
- Diazyme Laboratories, Inc. (USA)
- EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (UK)
- HemoCue AB (Sweden)
- OSANG Healthcare Co. Ltd (South Korea)
- PTS Diagnostics (USA)
- Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland)
- Siemens Healthineers (Germany)
- Tosoh Bioscience, Inc. (USA)
- Trinity Biotech plc (Ireland)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- High Risk of Diabetes in Aging Demographics Promises Growth in HbA1c Testing Devices Market
- Increasing Obesity Levels Underpins Market Growth
- Increasing Healthcare Expenditure Fuels Demand for HbA1c Testing Devices
- Approval for HbA1c Testing for Diabetes Diagnosis: An Opportunity to Tap
- Is HbA1c Test Right in Being Recommended for Diagnostic Purposes?
- Technology Developments Transform Diagnostics in Diabetes Care
- HbA1c Tests for Diabetes Diagnosis - Need to Address Issues Related to Hemoglobin Variants
- Efforts Focus on Standardizing Reporting of HbA1c Results
- Consistent and Precise Test Results Favor Growth in HbA1c Testing Devices Market
- Glycosylated Hemoglobin Tests Pave the Way for Early-Stage Diabetes Diagnosis
- Near Patient Testing Gaining Ground
- Despite Reliability Issues, Prospects Remain Positive for POC Testing Market
- Advantages of POC HbA1c Tests over Lab Tests to Foster Adoption
- Major Testing Methods in POC HbA1c Tests
- Immunoassays
- Boronate Affinity Chromatography
- Micro-Optical Detection Methods
- Home HbA1c Testing: Lack of Reimbursement Coverage and Accuracy Concerns Affect Adoption
- Regular HbA1c Test Keeps Heart Risk at Bay
- Glycated Albumin - A Potential Threat to HbA1c?
- Higher Levels of Glycosylated Hemoglobin Increases Risk of Death
- Non-Invasive Glucose Meters and CBGM Devices Threaten HbA1c Market
- ESC and ADA Release Revised Guidelines for HbA1c Testing
- Study Finds Dentist Visits to be an Opportunity for HbA1c-based Diabetes Screening & Management
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 28
