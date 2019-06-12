Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026

NEW YORK, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices Market: Overview

The global hemoglobin A1c testing devices market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market.It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on technology, end-user, and region.



A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the overview section.Additionally, the section comprises a competitive matrix and company profiles along with business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market.



This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global hemoglobin A1c testing devices market.



Global Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices Market: Key Segments

In terms of technology, the global hemoglobin A1c testing devices market has been segmented into ion-exchange high-performance liquid chromatography (hplc), immunoassay, boronate affinity chromatography, direct enzymatic assay, and others.Based on end-user, the market has been classified into laboratories testing and point-of-care (POC) settings.



The laboratories testing segment has been further segmented into commercial laboratory and others.The point-of-care (POC) settings segment has been further categorized into hospitals, home care, clinics, and others.



The POC settings segment is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.The market has been analyzed based on price variations, technology trends, and presence of key players.



The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.



Global Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global hemoglobin A1c testing devices market has been segmented into five major regions: North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East (South Africa, GCC Countries, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.



Companies Mentioned in Report

The report also profiles major players in the market in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Key companies profiled in the global hemoglobin A1c testing devices market include Siemens Healthineers, Abbott Laboratories, Arkray, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Polymer Technology Systems, Inc., Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter), EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Menarini Group, Sebia, Tosoh Corporation, and Trinity Biotech plc.



The global hemoglobin A1c testing devices market has been segmented as follows:



Global Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices Market, by Technology

Ion-exchange High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC)

Immunoassay

Boronate Affinity Chromatography

Direct Enzymatic Assay

Others



Global Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices Market, by End-user

Laboratory Testing End-user

Commercial Laboratory

Others



Point-of-care (POC) Testing End-user

Hospitals

Home Care

Clinics

Others



Global Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices Market, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

Australia

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

GCC Countries

Israel

Rest of Middle East & Africa



