Hemoglobinopathies Market Size Worth $15.7 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 10.8%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global hemoglobinopathies market size is expected to reach USD 15.7 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2021 to 2028. Increasing awareness regarding hemoglobinopathies and government initiatives to diagnose the diseases at an early stage are expected to propel the market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, increasing R&D investment, the presence of a promising drug pipeline, and technologically advanced diagnostics platforms are expected to boost the growth of the market.

Based on type, sickle cell disease accounted for the largest share of 56.6% in 2020 and is anticipated to maintain its lead over the forecast period

The newborn patient population with sickle cell anemia is anticipated to reach 400,000 by 2050. Half of the global sickle cell anemia burden is present in India , Nigeria , and the Democratic Republic of the Congo

By therapy, in the thalassemia segment, the blood transfusion segment held the largest market share in 2020 and is estimated to dominate the market throughout the forecast period

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to a large potential patient base and high unmet medical needs in the region

North America held the largest market share in 2020 due to government initiatives focusing on the development of new therapies and better reimbursement scenario

Read 120 page research report with ToC on "Hemoglobinopathies Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Thalassemia, Sickle Cell Disease, Other Hemoglobin (Hb) Variants), By Diagnosis, By Therapy, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/hemoglobinopathies-market

The development of novel curative technologies, such as CRISPR/Cas9 and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation, coupled with a promising pipeline, is expected to propel market growth. Moreover, the presence of regulatory agencies, such as the FDA, which are working toward improving drug approval rate by granting accelerated approval for hemoglobinopathies drugs, is expected to drive the market. For instance, in 2019, the FDA has approved four novel drugs: Reblozyl by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Adakveo by Novartis AG, Zynteglo by bluebird bio, Inc., and Oxbryta by Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. for the treatment of hemoglobinopathies.

Initiatives such as the Sickle Cell Awareness Initiative (SCAI) are working toward educating the people about the disease, which will increase the diagnosis and treatment rate. SCAI also raises funds for individuals affected with sickle cell diseases (SCDs) and provides research funding. Moreover, governments of Middle Eastern and Asian countries provide funds for R&D of hemoglobinopathies treatment. For instance, various programs undertaken by governments, such as thalassemia screening in neonates and providing medicines, are impacting the market growth positively.

The high patient population in low-income countries has encouraged market players and non-profit organizations to launch several initiatives to improve the access to the therapy. For instance, in February 2019, the Access to Excellent Care for Sickle Cell Patients Pilot Program (ACCEL) was launched by Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. in order to provide research funding for novel SCD projects, with an aim to expand the access to optimal healthcare for sickle cell disease.

Biopharmaceutical companies are collaborating with nonprofit organizations to promote public awareness about hemoglobinopathies. For instance, in June 2018, the Sickle Cell Disease Association of America partnered with Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. to provide online educational tools to sickle cell patients, friends, clinicians, caregivers, and researchers for spreading awareness about complications associated with SCD.

An increase in investment and funding for the development of novel therapies to treat hemoglobinopathies will further boost the market growth over the forecast period. The National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI) has significantly invested in research & development in sickle cell disease. The NHLBI supports research work through various initiatives. Furthermore, private funding such as the Bronx Blood Research Fund (BBRF) provides a platform for research and management of thalassemia and other hemoglobinopathies.

Gene therapy has emerged as a promising treatment option for managing hemoglobin disorder as it targets the underlying genetic cause of the condition through the administration of one-time gene therapy and significantly reduces the need for blood transfusions. The current pipeline of gene therapy products includes CTX001 (CRISPR Therapeutics), BIVV003 (Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. & Bioverativ Inc), and HGB-206 (bluebird bio, Inc).

Grand View Research has segmented the global hemoglobinopathies market on the basis of type, diagnosis, therapy, and region:

Hemoglobinopathies Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Thalassemia



Sickle Cell Disease



Other Hemoglobin (Hb) Variants

Hemoglobinopathies Diagnosis Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Thalassemia



Blood Test





Genetic Test





Prenatal Genetic Test





Pre-implantation Genetic Diagnosis





Electrophoresis





Others



Sickle Cell Disease



Blood Test





Genetic Test





Prenatal Genetic Test





Electrophoresis





Others



Other Hemoglobin (Hb) Variants



Blood Test





Genetic Test





Prenatal Genetic Test





Electrophoresis





Others

Hemoglobinopathies Therapy Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Thalassemia



Blood Transfusion





Iron Chelation Therapy





Bone Marrow Transplant





Others



Sickle Cell Disease



Blood Transfusion





Hydroxyurea





Bone Marrow Transplant





Others



Other Hemoglobin (Hb) Variants



Blood Transfusion





Hydroxyurea





Iron Chelation Therapy





Bone Marrow Transplant





Others

Hemoglobinopathies Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain





Russia



Asia Pacific



India





China





Japan





Singapore





Australia





South Korea



Latin America



Argentina





Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia





United Arab Emirates





South Africa

List of Key Players of Hemoglobinopathies Market

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc.

bluebird bio, Inc.

Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Pfizer, Inc.

Novartis AG

Prolong Pharmaceuticals, LLC

Bioverativ Inc.

Gamida Cell

