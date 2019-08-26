NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hemophilia: Epidemiology Forecast to 2028



Summary

Hemophilia is an X-linked hereditary bleeding disorder characterized by impaired blood coagulation as a result of deficiencies in the production or function of coagulation factor VIII (Hemophilia A) or factor IX (Hemophilia B).Hemophilia is a rare, genetic, potentially life-threatening bleeding disorder.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5810691/?utm_source=PRN



The clinical presentation of hemophilia ranges from mild, to moderate, to severe stages, depending on the residual level of the circulating factor.



The diagnosed prevalent cases of hemophilia in the US are likely to exceed that of China over the next decade, with 18,723 cases in the US in 2028 as compared to 14,186 cases in China in 2028, due to higher hemophilia knowledge in the US as compared to China.



Diagnosed prevalent cases of Hemophilia A and Hemophilia B is forecasts to increase across the eight major markets (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, and China), from 67,051 cases in 2018 and 67,678 cases in 2028, at an Annual Growth Rate (AGR) of 0.09%. The US will have the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of hemophilia A and Hemophilia B among the eight major markets (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, and China), while Spain will have the lowest.



Epidemiologists forecast an increase in the diagnosed prevalent cases of acquired hemophilia from 2,163 diagnosed prevalent cases in 2018 to 2,215 diagnosed prevalent cases in 2028, with an AGR of 0.24% during the forecast period. China will have the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of acquired hemophilia among the eight major markets, while Spain will have the lowest.



The latest report "Hemophilia: Epidemiology Forecast to 2028", reveals that the relatively stable trend in the diagnosed prevalent cases of hemophilia over the next decade is partly attributable to changing population demographics in the next ten years.The report includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for the diagnosed prevalent cases of hemophilia segmented by type (hemophilia A and Hemophilia B), sex, and age (for all ages) in these markets.



The diagnosed prevalent cases of hemophilia A and hemophilia B are further segmented by severity (mild, moderate, and severe), inhibitors status, inhibitors severity (high responding and low responding), and type of treatment (prophylaxis and on-demand). Additionally, the report includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for the diagnosed prevalent cases of acquired hemophilia.



Scope

- The Hemophilia Epidemiology Report provides an overview of the risk factors and global trends of hemophilia in the eight major markets (8MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, and China).

- The report includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for the diagnosed prevalent cases of hemophilia segmented by type (hemophilia A and hemophilia B), sex, and age (for all ages) in these markets. The diagnosed prevalent cases of hemophilia A and hemophilia B are further segmented by severity (mild, moderate, and severe), inhibitors status, inhibitors severity (high responding and low responding), and type of treatment (prophylaxis and on-demand). Additionally, the report includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for the diagnosed prevalent cases of acquired hemophilia.

- The hemophilia epidemiology report is written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists.

- The Epidemiology Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 7MM.



Reasons to buy

The Hemophilia Epidemiology report will allow you to -

- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global hemophilia market.

- Quantify patient populations in the global hemophilia market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans.

- Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for hemophilia therapeutics in each of the markets covered.

- Understand magnitude of hemophilia population by severity.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5810691/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

