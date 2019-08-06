HemoShear Therapeutics to Present at Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HemoShear Therapeutics, LLC, a privately held biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing drugs for metabolic disorders, today announced that Jim Powers, Chairman and CEO, will present at the 2019 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference. The presentation will take place on Wednesday, August 14 at 1:55 pm at the Parker New York.

About HemoShear Therapeutics

HemoShear Therapeutics discovers novel biological targets and advances drug programs to treat metabolic disorders with significant unmet patient need. HemoShear's drug discovery platform, REVEAL-Tx™, enables the Company's scientists to create best-in-class, biologically relevant human disease models to uncover and explain the underlying mechanisms of disease, translate those discoveries into drug candidates, and predict which candidates will treat patients successfully. HemoShear's proprietary drug discovery programs are focused on rare genetic metabolic disorders. In addition, the Company has exclusive partnerships to discover novel therapeutic approaches in nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) with Takeda and in gout with Horizon Therapeutics. For more information visit www.HemoShear.com.

